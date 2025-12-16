RCB Players IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru go big for Matheesha Pathirana and Venkatesh Iyer with remaining purse of Rs 16.40 crore?

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Border 2 teaser: Sunny Deol wreaks havoc, causes mayhem in 1971 Indo-Pak war, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty look promising, but...

MAJOR update on Bondi Beach Shooting: Gunman Naveed Akram out of coma, Philippines makes BIG claim on his father Sajid Akram

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 BIG UPDATE: Round 2 seat allotment result to be announced today at mcc.nic.in; Check details inside

Who is Bettina Anderson? Donald Trump's soon-to-be daughter-in-law; Here's look at her education qualifications, family background, net worth and more

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh beats Allu Arjun, Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan on second Monday but fails to outperform….

Explained: How VB G RAM G differs from MNREGA in funding, duration and purpose? How new rural jobs scheme changes rules of employment?

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma seek blessings from Premanand Maharaj ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy, here's what spritual guru advises them, watch

THIS billionaire becomes first-ever to hit USD 600 billion net worth, not Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett or Mukesh Ambani, he is...

Vijay Diwas Special: How 8 submariners sank Pakistan's war machine?

Tanya Mittal returns home to Gwalior after Bigg Boss 19, gives sneak peek of lavish home, luxury car collection, here's what her father does, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
LSG Players IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants enter with Rs 22.95 crore purse

LSG Players IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants

Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, here's a look at her early life, educational qualifications, love story and more

Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jor

KKR Players IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan's team enters with Rs 64.3 crore, set to fill 13 key positions

KKR Players IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan's team enters with Rs

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, here's a look at her early life, educational qualifications, love story and more

Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jor

2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and more who tied the knot in style

2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year

Meet Mallika Sagar, one of the most important faces of IPL auction room; Know about her education qualification, career, net worth, more

Meet Mallika Sagar, one of the most important faces of IPL auction room; Know ab

HomeSports

SPORTS

RCB Players IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru go big for Matheesha Pathirana and Venkatesh Iyer with remaining purse of Rs 16.40 crore?

RCB Auction IPL 2026 Today Live Updates: RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, aims to strengthen their squad by filling key gaps to retain the IPL title. Having recently won the championship, they're looking to make strategic additions to solidify their team and make a strong comeback in the upcoming season.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 01:53 PM IST

RCB Players IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru go big for Matheesha Pathirana and Venkatesh Iyer with remaining purse of Rs 16.40 crore?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the defending champions, approach the IPL 2026 auction with a well-structured team. Instead of major changes, the management aims to refine their successful setup. Retaining 17 players showcases the confidence in their title-winning core.

With Rs 16.40 crore available and eight slots to fill, including two overseas positions, RCB is expected to prioritise tactical needs over big-name acquisitions at the auction in Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of the mini-auction, names of players like Matheesha Pathirana and Venkatesh Iyer made rounds, who could be major targets for RCB in the IPL 2026 Auction. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates.

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 16 Dec 2025, 01:48 PM

    RCB IPL Auction 2026 Live: Pathirana's speed and pressure-bowling skills could seal RCB's deal

    Matheesha Pathirana, a highly sought-after death-overs bowler, could significantly boost RCB's bowling. Known for his speed and ability to perform under pressure, Pathirana could create a strong pace duo with Josh Hazlewood. His skills in the final overs would be crucial, especially in high-pressure games, potentially giving RCB an advantage.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Border 2 teaser: Sunny Deol wreaks havoc, causes mayhem in 1971 Indo-Pak war, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty look promising, but...
Border 2 teaser: Sunny Deol causes mayhem in 1971 Indo-Pak war
MAJOR update on Bondi Beach Shooting: Gunman Naveed Akram out of coma, Philippines makes BIG claim on his father Sajid Akram
MAJOR update on Bondi Beach Shooting: Gunman Naveed Akram out of coma
UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 BIG UPDATE: Round 2 seat allotment result to be announced today at mcc.nic.in; Check details inside
UP NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 seat allotment result to be announced today
Who is Bettina Anderson? Donald Trump's soon-to-be daughter-in-law; Here's look at her education qualifications, family background, net worth and more
Who is Bettina Anderson? Donald Trump's soon-to-be daughter-in-law
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh beats Allu Arjun, Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan on second Monday but fails to outperform….
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh beats SRK, Vicky, but...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, here's a look at her early life, educational qualifications, love story and more
Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jor
2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and more who tied the knot in style
2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year
Meet Mallika Sagar, one of the most important faces of IPL auction room; Know about her education qualification, career, net worth, more
Meet Mallika Sagar, one of the most important faces of IPL auction room; Know ab
From Vihaan Malhotra to Kanishk Chouhan: Here's look at 5 India U-19 players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
Here's look at 5 India U-19 players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
Latest Theatrical Tamil Releases (December 2025): From Lockdown to Genie, most-awaited movies this season
Latest Theatrical Tamil Releases (December 2025): From Lockdown to Genie, most-a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement