RCB Players IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru go big for Matheesha Pathirana and Venkatesh Iyer with remaining purse of Rs 16.40 crore?

RCB Auction IPL 2026 Today Live Updates: RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, aims to strengthen their squad by filling key gaps to retain the IPL title. Having recently won the championship, they're looking to make strategic additions to solidify their team and make a strong comeback in the upcoming season.
Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the defending champions, approach the IPL 2026 auction with a well-structured team. Instead of major changes, the management aims to refine their successful setup. Retaining 17 players showcases the confidence in their title-winning core.
With Rs 16.40 crore available and eight slots to fill, including two overseas positions, RCB is expected to prioritise tactical needs over big-name acquisitions at the auction in Abu Dhabi.
Ahead of the mini-auction, names of players like Matheesha Pathirana and Venkatesh Iyer made rounds, who could be major targets for RCB in the IPL 2026 Auction. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates.
Matheesha Pathirana, a highly sought-after death-overs bowler, could significantly boost RCB's bowling. Known for his speed and ability to perform under pressure, Pathirana could create a strong pace duo with Josh Hazlewood. His skills in the final overs would be crucial, especially in high-pressure games, potentially giving RCB an advantage.