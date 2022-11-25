QAT vs SEN FIFA World Cup 2022 match highlights: Hosts come up short again as Senegal beat Qatar 3-1 to take 3 points

Search icon
Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 08:41 PM IST

QAT vs SEN, FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar and Senegal both lost their first game by a two-goal margin to Ecuador and Netherlands, respectively. A defeat for any country would effectively end their chances of progressing to the knockout stages.

Qatar became the first host country in World Cup history to lose their opening match, falling to Ecuador. They will be motivated to make up for their lackluster performance by defeating Senegal and continuing the pattern of host nations reaching the Round of 16.

Senegal were not favorites against the Netherlands, but they will be dissatisfied with the manner in which they were defeated. Many still believe they are surprise packages with a chance to advance far in the tournament, and a dominant performance against Qatar might help solidify that belief.

Senegal has demonstrated that opportunities can be generated by playing through their middle and full-backs, as the Netherlands did on several occasions in their 2-0 win over them on Monday. Qatar will need to replicate the patterns of play that made their playing style so memorable during their Asia Cup triumph in 2019, and, more significantly, they will need to have its forwards Akram Afif and Mohammad Afif back.

The Qatar vs Senegal match will be telecast and livestreamed all around the world under the FIFA World Cup 2022 program schedule. It will be available exclusively on particular channels and OTT broadcasters in different countries. 

In India, fans can watch it live on the Sports18 Network and Jio cinema app.

Check all the highlights and scorecard from the Qatar vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 match here:

LIVE Blog
25 Nov 2022
08:27 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: FULL TIME!

Senegal were clinical and vicious today, and they deserved to win. They generated more in the first half, took their chances, and had greater ball quality and a stronger game plan off the ball.

Qatar fared far better than they had in the tournament opener. Muntari's late goal gave this game new life, but they ultimately came in second place. They'll need a miracle to get through this time.

QAT 1-3 SEN

08:20 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: 

90 mins: Six mins added as stoppage time

QAT 1-3 SEN

08:15 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: GOAL!

84 mins: The two-goal lead has been re-established. Sabaly passed it to Ndiaye on the right, who brought it back into play. Dieng simply held his run before turning his first-time shot past the diving Qatar goalie Barsham and into the net.

QAT 1-3 SEN

08:12 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: GOAL!

77 mins: It is Qatar's first World Cup finals goal. Everyone in the Al Thumama stadium is on its feet now as the substitute heads home after latching on to a cross from the defense.

QAT 1-2 SEN

08:09 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: Substitution!

75 mins: Senegal has made two changes: Iliman Ndiaye and Bamba Dieng have replaced Famara Diedhiou and Ismaila Sarr.

QAT 0-2 SEN

08:06 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: 

73 mins: Qatar has a corner. It concludes with Senegal earning a free kick in their own box.

QAT 0-2 SEN

08:01 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: Substitution!

69 mins: Abdulaziz Hatem replaces Karim Boudiaf

QAT 0-2 SEN

07:57 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE:

65 mins: After 152 minutes of play, Ali's attempt on Mendy's goal became Qatar's first shot on target at a World Cup.

QAT 0-2 SEN

07:56 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE:

62 mins: Eduoard Mendy is concerned when Hassan takes a shot out of nowhere. It barely misses his left hand post. 

QAT 0-2 SEN

07:52 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE:

57 mins: After only two efforts, Qatar has yet to get a shot on target in the game.

QAT 0-2 SEN

07:50 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE:

56 mins: Qatar is denied by a scramble in the Senegal box. That was a really dangerous moment, yet nobody could get to the other side of the corner.

QAT 0-2 SEN

07:46 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: YELLOW CARD!

52 mins: Ismail Jakobs is booked for a foul on Ismaeel Mohammad.

QAT 0-2 SEN

07:42 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: GOAL!

50 mins: Diedhiou doubles the lead for Senegal

It's a fantastic diving header as Jakobs' corner moves away from him. He escaped his man and fired a glancing header over Barsham, who missed the goal.

QAT 0-2 SEN

 

 

07:34 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: 

Second half gets underway at Al Thumama stadium.

QAT 0-1 SEN

 

 

07:24 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: Half Time 

Qatar has yet to take a shot on goal in this tournament, but they may feel they should have had a penalty in the first half. When they didn't get it, it seemed almost inevitable that Senegal would punish the hosts' erratic defense, and so it proved.

Only 45 minutes (plus extra time) stand between Qatar and the humiliation of an early World Cup exit.

QAT 0-1 SEN

 

 

07:22 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: Half Time QAT 0-1 SEN

Late in the half, there were a few glimmers from Qatar, with Afif at the core of everything they're doing well.

However, they behind at the break and simply do not appear to be good enough for this game.

QAT 0-1 SEN

 

 

07:15 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: Seven minutes added!

45 mins: Senegal can now manage the game, keep the ball for extended periods of time, and irritate the host nation.

QAT 0-1 SEN

07:08 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: GOAL!!

41 mins:  Boulaye Dia scores to put African champions in the lead. Poor defending from Qatar and Senegal captalizes it.

QAT 0-1 SEN

07:06 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: PENALTY?

34 mins: Inside the Senegal box, Akram Afif is hauled down. The Qatari players are yelling for a penalty but Refree is not persuaded. Senegal now has a goal kick.

QAT 0-0 SEN

07:02 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: YELLOW CARD!

30 mins: Senegal keeper Mendy sends a long ball towards the Qatar box for Sarr. After racing out and missing the punch, Qatar keeper Meshaal Barsham needed the assistance of his defenders to gather the ball. Dia is booked for late challenge on Akram Arif.

QAT 0-0 SEN

06:59 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: Half chances for Senegal

29 mins: Sabaly's snap shot came after another dubious goalkeeping performance by Barsham. It flies wide.

QAT 0-0 SEN

06:56 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: 

27 mins: After a good run and long-range shot, Hassan is the latest to have his corner appeal denied by the referee. Officials are missing some huge deflections.

QAT 0-0 SEN

06:55 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: Nice give-and-go

24 mins: Senegal improves slightly, and Gueye gets a shot off, hitting just wide of the post.

QAT 0-0 SEN

06:53 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE:  YELLOW CARD!

Ismaeel Mohammad has been booked for a poor challenge on Nampalys Mendy.

QAT 0-0 SEN

06:51 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: 

20 mins: This game had a more relaxed atmosphere, but it could be due to the finish of the Iran-Wales game.

QAT 0-0 SEN

 

06:49 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: SAVE!

16 mins: Meshaal Barsham makes a fantastic stop to deny Senegal a close-range goal. However, it concludes in a corner for Senegal.

06:46 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: Good attack from Qatar

15 mins: Afif hits one from range, and while it's way over and won't trouble Mendy's goal, Qatar's aggressive play was a bit more positive. 

06:42 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE:

13 mins: Senegal is currently in control of the game, with 60% possession and two shots on goal.

06:41 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE:

9 mins: Sarr's right-wing cutback cross landed to Dia in the box, but he passed it instead. It eventually came down to Gana, whose long shot went wide.

06:36 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE:

6 mins: Half chance for Ismaila Sarr

The dynamic Watford attacker found space in the left channel between the wing back and center back, surging into the box before his deflected shot flew wide.

The referee missed the deflection and awarded a goal kick, but Senegal has kept the ball since.

06:32 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE:

3 mins: Steady start

Both have cheap giveaways in their possession, though Qatar appears to be less chaotic.

06:17 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: KICK OFF!

Qatar take on the African champions at Al Thumama Stadium.

06:16 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: 

As we get closer to kickoff, the stadium is starting to fill up. If Qatar and Senegal both lose today, they will almost probably be eliminated.

06:11 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: 15 mins from kickoff

Senegal will look to get two crucial points

 

05:54 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: Starting XI for Senegal

Eduoard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Nampalys Mendy, Famara Diedhiou, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Ismail Jakobs, Krepin Diatta, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia

05:53 PM

Qatar vs Senegal match update LIVE: Starting XI for Qatar

Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Abdelkarim Hassan, Ismail Mohamad, Hassan Al-Haydos (captain), Akram Afif, Karim Boudiaf, Homam Ahmed, Assim Madibo, Boualem Khoukhi, Almoez Ali

