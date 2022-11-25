QAT vs SEN FIFA World Cup 2022 match highlights: Hosts come up short again as Senegal beat Qatar 3-1 to take 3 points

QAT vs SEN, FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar and Senegal both lost their first game by a two-goal margin to Ecuador and Netherlands, respectively. A defeat for any country would effectively end their chances of progressing to the knockout stages.

Qatar became the first host country in World Cup history to lose their opening match, falling to Ecuador. They will be motivated to make up for their lackluster performance by defeating Senegal and continuing the pattern of host nations reaching the Round of 16.

Senegal were not favorites against the Netherlands, but they will be dissatisfied with the manner in which they were defeated. Many still believe they are surprise packages with a chance to advance far in the tournament, and a dominant performance against Qatar might help solidify that belief.

Senegal has demonstrated that opportunities can be generated by playing through their middle and full-backs, as the Netherlands did on several occasions in their 2-0 win over them on Monday. Qatar will need to replicate the patterns of play that made their playing style so memorable during their Asia Cup triumph in 2019, and, more significantly, they will need to have its forwards Akram Afif and Mohammad Afif back.

The Qatar vs Senegal match will be telecast and livestreamed all around the world under the FIFA World Cup 2022 program schedule. It will be available exclusively on particular channels and OTT broadcasters in different countries.

In India, fans can watch it live on the Sports18 Network and Jio cinema app.

