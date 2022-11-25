QAT vs SEN FIFA World Cup 2022 match highlights: Hosts come up short again as Senegal beat Qatar 3-1 to take 3 points

Qatar and Senegal both lost their first game by a two-goal margin to Ecuador and Netherlands, respectively. A defeat for any country would effectively end their chances of progressing to the knockout stages.
Qatar became the first host country in World Cup history to lose their opening match, falling to Ecuador. They will be motivated to make up for their lackluster performance by defeating Senegal and continuing the pattern of host nations reaching the Round of 16.
Senegal were not favorites against the Netherlands, but they will be dissatisfied with the manner in which they were defeated. Many still believe they are surprise packages with a chance to advance far in the tournament, and a dominant performance against Qatar might help solidify that belief.
Senegal has demonstrated that opportunities can be generated by playing through their middle and full-backs, as the Netherlands did on several occasions in their 2-0 win over them on Monday. Qatar will need to replicate the patterns of play that made their playing style so memorable during their Asia Cup triumph in 2019, and, more significantly, they will need to have its forwards Akram Afif and Mohammad Afif back.
Senegal were clinical and vicious today, and they deserved to win. They generated more in the first half, took their chances, and had greater ball quality and a stronger game plan off the ball.
Qatar fared far better than they had in the tournament opener. Muntari's late goal gave this game new life, but they ultimately came in second place. They'll need a miracle to get through this time.
QAT 1-3 SEN
90 mins: Six mins added as stoppage time
QAT 1-3 SEN
84 mins: The two-goal lead has been re-established. Sabaly passed it to Ndiaye on the right, who brought it back into play. Dieng simply held his run before turning his first-time shot past the diving Qatar goalie Barsham and into the net.
QAT 1-3 SEN
77 mins: It is Qatar's first World Cup finals goal. Everyone in the Al Thumama stadium is on its feet now as the substitute heads home after latching on to a cross from the defense.
QAT 1-2 SEN
75 mins: Senegal has made two changes: Iliman Ndiaye and Bamba Dieng have replaced Famara Diedhiou and Ismaila Sarr.
QAT 0-2 SEN
73 mins: Qatar has a corner. It concludes with Senegal earning a free kick in their own box.
QAT 0-2 SEN
69 mins: Abdulaziz Hatem replaces Karim Boudiaf
QAT 0-2 SEN
65 mins: After 152 minutes of play, Ali's attempt on Mendy's goal became Qatar's first shot on target at a World Cup.
QAT 0-2 SEN
62 mins: Eduoard Mendy is concerned when Hassan takes a shot out of nowhere. It barely misses his left hand post.
QAT 0-2 SEN
57 mins: After only two efforts, Qatar has yet to get a shot on target in the game.
QAT 0-2 SEN
56 mins: Qatar is denied by a scramble in the Senegal box. That was a really dangerous moment, yet nobody could get to the other side of the corner.
QAT 0-2 SEN
52 mins: Ismail Jakobs is booked for a foul on Ismaeel Mohammad.
QAT 0-2 SEN
50 mins: Diedhiou doubles the lead for Senegal
It's a fantastic diving header as Jakobs' corner moves away from him. He escaped his man and fired a glancing header over Barsham, who missed the goal.
QAT 0-2 SEN
Second half gets underway at Al Thumama stadium.
QAT 0-1 SEN
Qatar has yet to take a shot on goal in this tournament, but they may feel they should have had a penalty in the first half. When they didn't get it, it seemed almost inevitable that Senegal would punish the hosts' erratic defense, and so it proved.
Only 45 minutes (plus extra time) stand between Qatar and the humiliation of an early World Cup exit.
QAT 0-1 SEN
Late in the half, there were a few glimmers from Qatar, with Afif at the core of everything they're doing well.
However, they behind at the break and simply do not appear to be good enough for this game.
QAT 0-1 SEN
45 mins: Senegal can now manage the game, keep the ball for extended periods of time, and irritate the host nation.
QAT 0-1 SEN
41 mins: Boulaye Dia scores to put African champions in the lead. Poor defending from Qatar and Senegal captalizes it.
QAT 0-1 SEN
34 mins: Inside the Senegal box, Akram Afif is hauled down. The Qatari players are yelling for a penalty but Refree is not persuaded. Senegal now has a goal kick.
QAT 0-0 SEN
30 mins: Senegal keeper Mendy sends a long ball towards the Qatar box for Sarr. After racing out and missing the punch, Qatar keeper Meshaal Barsham needed the assistance of his defenders to gather the ball. Dia is booked for late challenge on Akram Arif.
QAT 0-0 SEN
29 mins: Sabaly's snap shot came after another dubious goalkeeping performance by Barsham. It flies wide.
QAT 0-0 SEN
27 mins: After a good run and long-range shot, Hassan is the latest to have his corner appeal denied by the referee. Officials are missing some huge deflections.
QAT 0-0 SEN
24 mins: Senegal improves slightly, and Gueye gets a shot off, hitting just wide of the post.
QAT 0-0 SEN
Ismaeel Mohammad has been booked for a poor challenge on Nampalys Mendy.
QAT 0-0 SEN
20 mins: This game had a more relaxed atmosphere, but it could be due to the finish of the Iran-Wales game.
QAT 0-0 SEN
16 mins: Meshaal Barsham makes a fantastic stop to deny Senegal a close-range goal. However, it concludes in a corner for Senegal.
15 mins: Afif hits one from range, and while it's way over and won't trouble Mendy's goal, Qatar's aggressive play was a bit more positive.
13 mins: Senegal is currently in control of the game, with 60% possession and two shots on goal.
9 mins: Sarr's right-wing cutback cross landed to Dia in the box, but he passed it instead. It eventually came down to Gana, whose long shot went wide.
6 mins: Half chance for Ismaila Sarr
The dynamic Watford attacker found space in the left channel between the wing back and center back, surging into the box before his deflected shot flew wide.
The referee missed the deflection and awarded a goal kick, but Senegal has kept the ball since.
3 mins: Steady start
Both have cheap giveaways in their possession, though Qatar appears to be less chaotic.
Qatar take on the African champions at Al Thumama Stadium.
As we get closer to kickoff, the stadium is starting to fill up. If Qatar and Senegal both lose today, they will almost probably be eliminated.
Senegal will look to get two crucial points
Eduoard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Nampalys Mendy, Famara Diedhiou, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Ismail Jakobs, Krepin Diatta, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia
Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Abdelkarim Hassan, Ismail Mohamad, Hassan Al-Haydos (captain), Akram Afif, Karim Boudiaf, Homam Ahmed, Assim Madibo, Boualem Khoukhi, Almoez Ali