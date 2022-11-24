Portugal vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match final score: Ronaldo leads POR to thrilling 3-2 win over GHA, highlights

POR vs GHA live updates | Photo: Twitter

POR vs GHA, FIFA World Cup 2022, Group H match in Doha, Qatar, November 24, 2022: Portugal will take on Ghana at the Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha, Qatar. Portugal are among one of the better teams at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and will look to get their campaign off the mark in explosive style. They have one of the best squads in recent years, full of midfield star power with Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Joao Felix along with starman Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Ghana cannot be underestimated with star players like Mohammed Kudus, Inaki Williams and Thomas Partey.

5-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo will be at the centre of attention with his recent explosive interview and following separation from club Manchester United. While he has said that his rift in club football doesn’t affect the mood in the national team, the chemistry will be interesting to watch between him and former Manchester United teammates Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot. Ronaldo is also playing his last World Cup, having recently said that he is planning to retire in two or three years.

The Portugal vs Ghana match in the final Group H at the FIFA World Cup will kick off from 7:00 pm Qatar time (9:30 pm in India) on Thursday, November 24 in the capital city Doha. The other two teams in Group H, Uruguay and South Korea locked horns earlier in the day.

Portugal vs Ghana match preview

Portugal are strong favourites to win this one but would be wary of Ghana springing a surprise. The African team might be the lowest ranked one but has the mettle to surprise in the competition. They had stunned the world by reaching the quarter finals at the FIFA World Cup in South Africa back in 2010.

Portugal coach has a complete squad at their disposal with Ronaldo expected to start after not playing in the FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up match versus Nigeria. Apart from the regular players, Rafael Leao could end up as a surprise name in the starting line up. Ghana have one major concern regarding midfield engine Thomas Partey. They need him to have a chance in the midfield battle.

Portugal vs Ghana livestreaming details

The Portugal vs Ghana match will be shown across the world as per the scheduled FIFA World Cup 2022 broadcast on exclusive networks in different countries. In India, the POR vs GHA match will be telecast live on TV on the Sports18 channel. The match will be livestreamed online on the JioCinema official website and mobile app. Users can watch the POR vs GHA match for free by registering with their mobile number on the JioCinema app or website.

Check latest updates and live score Portugal vs Ghana match in Group H of FIFA World Cup 2022 here: