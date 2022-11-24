Portugal vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match final score: Ronaldo leads POR to thrilling 3-2 win over GHA, highlights

POR vs GHA, FIFA World Cup 2022, Group H match in Doha, Qatar, November 24, 2022: Portugal will take on Ghana at the Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha, Qatar. Portugal are among one of the better teams at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and will look to get their campaign off the mark in explosive style. They have one of the best squads in recent years, full of midfield star power with Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Joao Felix along with starman Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Ghana cannot be underestimated with star players like Mohammed Kudus, Inaki Williams and Thomas Partey.
5-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo will be at the centre of attention with his recent explosive interview and following separation from club Manchester United. While he has said that his rift in club football doesn’t affect the mood in the national team, the chemistry will be interesting to watch between him and former Manchester United teammates Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot. Ronaldo is also playing his last World Cup, having recently said that he is planning to retire in two or three years.
The Portugal vs Ghana match in the final Group H at the FIFA World Cup will kick off from 7:00 pm Qatar time (9:30 pm in India) on Thursday, November 24 in the capital city Doha. The other two teams in Group H, Uruguay and South Korea locked horns earlier in the day.
Portugal vs Ghana match preview
Portugal are strong favourites to win this one but would be wary of Ghana springing a surprise. The African team might be the lowest ranked one but has the mettle to surprise in the competition. They had stunned the world by reaching the quarter finals at the FIFA World Cup in South Africa back in 2010.
Portugal coach has a complete squad at their disposal with Ronaldo expected to start after not playing in the FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up match versus Nigeria. Apart from the regular players, Rafael Leao could end up as a surprise name in the starting line up. Ghana have one major concern regarding midfield engine Thomas Partey. They need him to have a chance in the midfield battle.
Portugal vs Ghana livestreaming details
The Portugal vs Ghana match will be shown across the world as per the scheduled FIFA World Cup 2022 broadcast on exclusive networks in different countries. In India, the POR vs GHA match will be telecast live on TV on the Sports18 channel. The match will be livestreamed online on the JioCinema official website and mobile app. Users can watch the POR vs GHA match for free by registering with their mobile number on the JioCinema app or website.
Check latest updates and live score Portugal vs Ghana match in Group H ofFIFA World Cup 2022 here:
Full time: Money well-spent for fans as the Portugal vs Ghana match ends in a 5-goal thriller. Last minute drama saw Ghana come agonisinly close after Portugal keeper Diogo Costa committed a major screw up. However, Portugal survive the scare and pick up three points.
Portugal 3-2 Ghana
89 mins: Ghana are not giving up. Another attack stuns Portugal as Osman Bukari puts it into Costa's net. Goal is followed by an altercation in the middle. Match heading to a heated finale.
Portugal 3-2 Ghana
87 mins: The only player to score in 5 World Cups, Ronaldo is substituted off. He walks back to the bench with a raptourous reception.
Portugal 3-1 Ghana
80 mins: Portugal are not holding back. On the break, Bruno Fernandes had multiple options. He chooses Leao and slips the ball into his path. The substitute makes no mistake and curls it past Ati-Zigi.
Portugal 3-1 Ghana
77 mins: Andre Ayew was still celebrating his goal when Joao Felix broke and wound a shot past the goal keeper. Portugal are ahead again. What a second half.
Portugal 2-1 Ghana
72 mins: Fantastic reaction from Ghana. First Kudus strikes a fine long-strike which is parried away by the Portugal keeper. He then creates a wonderful opportunity and pulls the ball back to Ghana captain Andre Ayew who scores from point-blank range. Ghana equalise in no time.
Portugal 1-1 Ghana
65 mins: Ronaldo powers it into to left corner, beats Ati Zigi to script World Cup history. Becomes first player to score in 5 FIFA World Cups.
63 mins: Big moment in the match. Ronaldo wins penalty as Mohammed Salisu brings him down inside the box. If Ronaldo scores, he becomes the first person to score in 5 FIFA World Cups.
57 mins: Felix and Alidou Seidu lock horns. Seidu butts in with his forehead and appears to catch Felix who needs treatment before getting up. Ghana defender gets a final warning from the referee.
Portugal 0-0 Ghana
55 mins: Ronaldo is unable to cross the ball in from the left side at the edge of the penalty box. Ghana break quickly and Mohammed Kudus shoots just wide of Diogo Costa's left post. This was Ghana's best chance of the match.
Portugal 0-0 Ghana
46 mins: Portugal need to find a way to break the deadlock. Ghana are resolute in defence. Otavio is unable to out in a cross. Portugal win possession back quickly. Fascinating 45 minutes ahead.
Portugal 0-0 Ghana
Half-time: Portugal have dominated the possession and attacking stats. Ghana have been behind the ball defending hard. Check half-time team stats:
44 mins: More chances for Portugal but none quite clear cut. Ronaldo shoots from wide left and is blocked, Otavio takes another long-range shot which misses target. Portugal have the possession but are being frustrated by Ghana's resolute defending.
Portugal 0-0 Ghana
37 mins: First good spell for Ghana as they win two corners in quick succession on the back of sustained pressure. The spell ends wth a foul. Portugal take back possession.
Portugal 0-0 Ghana
31 mins: Ronaldo finally breaks through and drives a thunderous shot into the net. But the referee blows the whistle for a foul Ronaldo committed in the build up. Ghana breathe a sigh of relief.
Portugal 0-0 Ghana
24 mins: It's all square as Portugal dominate early possession after missing some good chances. Ghana are looking to break away on the counterattack with the pace of Inaki Williams and Andre Ayew.
13 mins: Anothe good spell for Portugal as Ghana somehow keep multiple shots out. A quick corner presents another chance for Ronaldo but he misses the header. They are coming close.
Portugal 0-0 Ghana
10 mins: Loose pass for Ghana intercepted by Ghana. Cristiano Ronaldo was clear on the goal but Ati Zigi was quick to come of his line and grab the ball before Ronaldo could take a shot. That's a MISS!
4 mins: Bruno sends in a lofted delivery which is cleared by Ghana. Otavio hits a long strike from rebound but it lacked power and accuracy.
Portugal 0-0 Ghana
T-5 mins: National anthems are being played and the Portugal vs Ghana match is set to get underway shortly. Stay tuned!
T-30 mins: Big boost for Ghana as Thomas Partey starts. They are playing 5 at the back, 4 in midfield and Inaki Williams upfront alone. Here's the starting XI:
Goalkeeper: Lawrence Ati-Zigi
Wingbacks: Alidu Seidu, Baba Rahman
Centrebacks: Mohammad Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku
Midfield: Andre Ayew, Salis Abdul Samed, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus
Forward: Inaki Williams
T-35 mins: Ronaldo starts with Felix up front, no place for Leao in starting lineup.
Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa
Rightback: Diogo Dalot
Centrebacks: Ruben Dias, Danilo Pereira
Leftback: Raphael Guerreiro
Centre midfield: Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio
Centre attacking mid: Bernardo Silva
Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix
T-40 mins: Portugal starman Ronaldo sat out of the team’s warm-up match against Nigeria in the run up to the World Cup in Qatar. But he is expected to start and could become the first player in history to score in five different FIFA World Cups.
T-45 mins: The Uruguay vs South Korea match ended in a draw with both teams sharing the points. The group is wide open and it is the perfect opportunity for Portugal to start clear of the field in Group H
T-50 mins: Ghana’s English Premier League star Thomas Partey is a major concern. The African side will want to start the midfielder and will be hoping he is fit.