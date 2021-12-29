Yearender 2021: When COVID-19 took away some of India's biggest sporting icons

Here are some of the sports figures who died, some due to COVID-19.
While sports made a return after the short hiatus due to the COVID-19 virus, all fans became happy. However, the virus also took away a lot of things. From athletics legends to football greats, India lost some of the most beloved sports stars in the year 2021. Here are some of the sports figures who died, some due to COVID-19.
1. Novy Kapadia
Veteran sports commentator and author Novy Kapadia who was often called 'the voice of Indian football', passed away due to health complications on November 18 in Delhi. He was 68.
The noted commentator had been suffering from a motor neurone disease. He was confined to his house for the last two years due to the disease and was kept on life support for the last one month.
"We are saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, eminent journalist, commentator, and football pundit. May his contribution shine through everyone he has touched through his coverage of #IndianFootball #RIP," said All India Football Federation (AIFF) in a tweet, condoling his demise.
We are saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, eminent journalist, commentator, and football pundit. May his contribution shine through everyone he has touched through his coverage of #IndianFootball #RIP pic.twitter.com/NPBQMEJNg7— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 18, 2021
2. Yashpal Sharma
India's 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma died of massive cardiac arrest on July 13. The former India cricket, who was also a member of the Kapil Dev-led World Cup-winning team was 66 years old. He had collapsed at home after returning from his morning walk.
The cricketer had a glittering career that spanned over the late '70s and the '80s. The former Punjab cricketer was regarded as a gifted middle-order batsman.
Prayers for the peace of Yashpal Sharma Ji’s soul. A respected name in cricket fraternity and part of the 83 World Cup glory. Om Shanti #RestInPeace #yashpalsharma pic.twitter.com/yKkL09y0HE— Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) July 13, 2021
3. MK Kaushik
Former India hockey player and coach M K Kaushik died battling COVID-19 on May 8. He was 66 and survived by his son and wife.
The man was a decorated member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold-medal-winning Indian team. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 17 and was admitted to a nursing home in New Delhi.
"He was shifted to ventilator this morning but passed away just now," his son Ehsan told PTI.
Again a sad day for Indian Hockey. We lost MK Kaushik ji, member of the Indian Hockey Team that won gold at 1980 Moscow Olympic. He also coached the 1998 Asian Games men's team & 2002 Commonwealth Games Women's team. Both teams won Gold. Salute to Kaushik Ji. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/Edp2vXOklK— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 8, 2021
4. Ravinder Pal Singh
Former India hockey player Ravinder Pal Singh who played as centre-half in the triumphant Indian team at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, died in a hospital on May 8 after battling COVID-19. He was 61. While Ravinder Pal Singh died in the morning in Lucknow, MK Kaushik died in the evening in New Delhi.
The player had played at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and besides two Olympics, Singh had also represented India in the Champions Trophy in Karachi (1980, 1983), Silver Jubilee 10-nation Cup in Hong Kong in 1983, 1982 World Cup in Mumbai and 1982 Asia Cup in Karachi.
I'm deeply saddened to learn that Shri Ravinder Pal Singh ji has lost the battle to Covid19. With his passing away India loses a golden member of the hockey team that won Gold in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. His contribution to Indian sports will always be remembered. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/rCE1pcaIgx— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 8, 2021
5. Milkha Singh
Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh died on June 18 in Chandigarh after a month-long battle with COVID-19. The Padma Shri awardee, nicknamed 'The Flying Sikh' was 91 years old.
His greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics. His timing of 45.6 sec at the Italian capital remained the national record for 38 years.
He is also a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.
In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away. pic.twitter.com/h99RNbXI28— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021