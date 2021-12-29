Yearender 2021: When COVID-19 took away some of India's biggest sporting icons

1/5

Veteran sports commentator and author Novy Kapadia who was often called 'the voice of Indian football', passed away due to health complications on November 18 in Delhi. He was 68.

The noted commentator had been suffering from a motor neurone disease. He was confined to his house for the last two years due to the disease and was kept on life support for the last one month.

"We are saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, eminent journalist, commentator, and football pundit. May his contribution shine through everyone he has touched through his coverage of #IndianFootball #RIP," said All India Football Federation (AIFF) in a tweet, condoling his demise.