Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers

2 . Virat Kohli (India – Test Cricket)

2

Then, just days later, Virat Kohli stunned everyone. On May 12, 2025, he called time on his own Test career. Kohli changed the way India played—he brought new levels of fitness and an edge that made India tough to beat. His last game came at the SCG, facing Australia, and he walks away as India’s most successful Test captain, not to mention a modern legend with 29 centuries in the format.