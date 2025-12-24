Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers

Delhi Pollution: Restrictions under GRAP-4 lifted in national capital as air quality improves
SPORTS
Chankesh Rao | Dec 24, 2025, 05:48 PM IST
1.Rohit Sharma (India – Test Cricket)
On May 7, 2025, the “Hitman” walked away from Test cricket for good. Rohit Sharma steered India through some tough times, and when he announced he’d leave the whites behind but still play ODIs—eyeing that 2027 World Cup—fans everywhere felt the end of an era. He leaves with over 4,300 Test runs and a reputation as one of the most naturally talented openers the game’s ever seen.
2.Virat Kohli (India – Test Cricket)
Then, just days later, Virat Kohli stunned everyone. On May 12, 2025, he called time on his own Test career. Kohli changed the way India played—he brought new levels of fitness and an edge that made India tough to beat. His last game came at the SCG, facing Australia, and he walks away as India’s most successful Test captain, not to mention a modern legend with 29 centuries in the format.
3.John Cena (USA – WWE/Wrestling)
Over in wrestling, John Cena finally ended his “Farewell Tour” after 36 stops, retiring at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025. In his last match, Cena fell to Gunther, passing the torch after 23 years that took him from “Doctor of Thuganomics” to a global superstar.
4.Rafael Nadal (Spain – Tennis)
Tennis had its own goodbye. Rafael Nadal’s final pro match was technically at the 2024 Davis Cup, but 2025 turned into a long celebration of everything he’d accomplished. The highlight came at Roland Garros, where he admitted his body simply couldn’t keep up anymore. The “King of Clay” leaves with 22 Grand Slam titles—14 of those just at the French Open. No one else comes close.
5.Simon Kjaer (Denmark – Football)
In football, Simon Kjaer—a rock for Denmark and AC Milan—retired on January 13, 2025. More than just a great defender, he’ll always be remembered for his leadership during the 2021 Euro crisis with Christian Eriksen. With 132 caps, he leaves as a national hero.
6.Glenn Maxwell (Australia – ODI Cricket)
Cricket lost another showman when Glenn Maxwell wrapped up his ODI career after the 2025 Champions Trophy. Maxwell, famous for his wild hitting and that unreal 201* against Afghanistan, leaves behind a huge legacy in Australian white-ball cricket. He’s not done yet, though—you’ll still find him lighting up T20 leagues around the world.
7.Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa – International Cricket)
One of the year’s bigger surprises came when Heinrich Klaasen, the world’s go-to white-ball finisher, announced his retirement from all international formats at just 34. He wants to focus on T20 leagues and family life now, leaving South Africa with a gaping hole in their middle order.
8.Marcelo (Brazil – Football)
Marcelo, the Brazilian left-back who helped define Real Madrid’s golden years, retired at 36 on February 6, 2025. After going back to Fluminense and winning the Copa Libertadores, he decided to call it a day. With 5 Champions League trophies, he retires as one of the most decorated defenders ever.
9.Vandana Katariya (India - Hockey)
Vandana Katariya, India’s most-capped female hockey player, concluded her international career after participating in 320 matches and scoring 158 goals. She is the sole Indian woman to have netted a hat-trick in the Olympics, a feat she accomplished at Tokyo 2020. As a two-time Olympian and a medalist at various Asian and Commonwealth Games, Vandana’s retirement marks the end of a significant era in Indian women’s hockey.
10.Rohan Bopanna (India – Tennis)
Rohan Bopanna, the “Grand Old Man,” played his last match on November 1, 2025, at the Paris Masters. After 22 years and a sparkling late-career run—he became the oldest World No. 1 and Grand Slam winner in the Open Era in 2024—Bopanna steps away to focus on bringing up the next generation through his academy. He leaves with two Grand Slam titles and a reputation for both endurance and true sportsmanship.