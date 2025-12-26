Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup title, a year of historic firsts in sports

MEA reacts to unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh, calls it deeply concerning
SPORTS
Chankesh Rao | Dec 26, 2025, 05:37 PM IST
1.RCB ends the 18-year wait: Maiden IPL glory
After years of heartbreak and almosts, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally got their hands on the IPL trophy. Eighteen long seasons, fans chanting “Ee Sala Cup Namde” every year, and then—finally—on that electric night at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the dream came true. Rajat Patidar led from the front, Virat Kohli turned back the clock, and RCB edged out Punjab Kings by just 6 runs in a final that was pure drama. Kohli’s celebration? That’s the photo everyone’s going to remember when they talk about cricket in this decade.
2.Golden Girls: India Lifts First Women’s ODI World Cup
At the DY Patil Stadium, the Indian Women’s Cricket Team made history—real, shining, golden history. After the pain of 2005 and 2017, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team blew past South Africa by 52 runs to lift their first ICC ODI World Cup. Shafali Verma smashed an explosive 87, Deepti Sharma did everything, and suddenly, the “Women in Blue” weren’t just contenders—they were the new rulers of world cricket.
3.Neeraj Chopra Smashes Through 90 Meters—At Last
Neeraj Chopra, already India’s golden boy, finally did the impossible. At the Doha Diamond League, he hurled the javelin 90.23 meters—past that mythical 90-meter line everyone’s been talking about for years. New national record, elite club status, critics silenced. He’d won everything before, but this was the last big barrier. Now, there’s nothing left to doubt.
4.South Africa finally breaks free: WTC Champions
After 27 years of close calls and heartbreaks, South Africa finally won the big one. The Proteas beat Australia at Lord’s to grab the ICC World Test Championship title. Temba Bavuma led his team to the top, and with that win, South African cricket tossed the “chokers” label straight into the trash. No more ghosts from the ‘90s—just champions.
5.The IOC Has a New Face: Kirsty Coventry Steps Up
It’s a brand new chapter for global sports. In 2025, Kirsty Coventry, the swimming legend from Zimbabwe, took charge as the first-ever female President of the International Olympic Committee. Seven Olympic medals, a lifetime in sports, and now she’s promising a fresher, more transparent IOC—one where athletes come first, just in time for LA 2028 and whatever’s next.
6.Divya Deshmukh: The New Queen of Global Chess
Enhancing India's reputation as a "Chess Superpower," 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh clinched the title of FIDE Women's World Cup Champion in Batumi, Georgia. By overcoming experienced legends, Divya has become the youngest Indian woman to reach this milestone. Her triumph, coupled with Gukesh D's ongoing success in the men's circuit, guarantees that the chess world will remain significantly influenced by India as we approach 2026.
7.Ahmedabad gets the 2030 Commonwealth Games
India just took another giant leap in the world of sports. Ahmedabad landed the 2030 Commonwealth Games, bringing a major sporting spectacle back to India for the first time since 2010. Everyone’s calling it a warm-up act for India’s big dream—hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics. And honestly, after this, that dream feels closer than ever.
8.Champions Trophy Redemption: Ending a 12-Year Wait
The most pivotal moment for the 'Men in Blue' occurred in March 2025, when India secured the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. This triumph was profoundly meaningful, as it represented the first time India had won the tournament since MS Dhoni’s team celebrated victory in 2013.
By overcoming New Zealand in a thrilling final, Rohit Sharma’s squad finally put an end to a lengthy period of disappointment in ICC tournaments.
9.The End of an Era: Kohli and Rohit Retire from Test Cricket
The year’s most bittersweet moment arrived after the 2025 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the WTC Final, when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma officially declared their retirement from the longest format of cricket. After more than ten years of being the backbone of the Indian batting lineup, the pair chose to step back, paving the way for the 'Next Gen' stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill to take over, signaling the formal conclusion of one of India’s most triumphant eras in Test cricket history.
10.Lionel Messi's "Inter Miami" Masterclass: The MLS Golden Boot
In the United States, Lionel Messi continued to defy the passage of time, clinching the 2025 MLS Golden Boot with an impressive 29 goals. At the age of 38, Messi didn’t merely participate; he excelled, steering Inter Miami to a remarkable season and demonstrating that his 'magic' knows no bounds. His 2025 performance reinforced the MLS as a significant global draw and added yet another accolade to his already unparalleled collection.