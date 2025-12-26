Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup title, a year of historic firsts in sports

8 . Champions Trophy Redemption: Ending a 12-Year Wait

The most pivotal moment for the 'Men in Blue' occurred in March 2025, when India secured the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. This triumph was profoundly meaningful, as it represented the first time India had won the tournament since MS Dhoni’s team celebrated victory in 2013.

By overcoming New Zealand in a thrilling final, Rohit Sharma’s squad finally put an end to a lengthy period of disappointment in ICC tournaments.