WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Full card, matches, predictions, time in IST and where to watch on TV in India
- DNA Web Team
- May 19, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: The MITB pay-per-view is one of the most anticipated PPV events of the year in the WWE Universe. The 2019 Money in the Bank takes place this Sunday (early Monday in India) at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut (USA).
The Money in the Bank PPV will see once again see two Money in the Bank ladder with the coveted MITB briefcases on the line. Men and women superstars from both RAW and SmackDown Live will get a chance in their respective matches to climb up the ladder and grab the Money in the Bank briefcase. That briefcase comes with a contract for them to challenge for a world title at any time of their choosing within a one-year period.
Apart from these two matches, WWE Money in the Bank 2019 will also see Becky Lynch defend both her titles on the show. The event will also see the WWE championship, Universal championship, US championship, and SmackDown tag team championship on the line as well. Roman Reigns will be in action against Elias while Shane McMahon and The Miz will continue the next chapter of their rivalry.
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Full match card
Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans
SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair
Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles
WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs Kevin Owens
United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio
WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese to battle Ariya Daivari
Roman Reigns vs Elias
The Miz vs Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)
SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs The Usos (Kickoff Show)
Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Here are our previews and prediction for the matches at WWE Money in the Bank 2019:
1. Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans
Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans (Raw Women's Championship match)
Becky Lynch could walk out of MITB with both championships and the title "Becky 2 Belts," but it will a tough ask. Evans has been exceptional but her beating Lynch in their very first match together makes less sense. Lynch should get the win here and then probably a beatdown by Evans (and Charlotte Flair) that will leave her weak for her second title defense.
Prediction: Becky Lynch retains the title
2. Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair
Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Raw Women's Championship match)
Prediction: Becky Lynch retains the title
3. Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles
Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles (Universal Championship match)
Rollins and Styles are two of the absolute best in-ring workers in WWE. As it seems the start of a long term rivalry and thus Rollins should emerge victorious and still the universal champion.
Prediction: Seth Rollins retains the Universal title
4. Kofi Kingston vs Kevin Owens
WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs Kevin Owens (WWE Championship match)
Kevin Owens was originally supposed to get the title shot that Kofi Kingston got against Daniel Bryan. Kofi's win became one of the most memorable WrestleMania moments. Yet it seems its time for the title to return to those 'A players'.
Prediction: Kevin Owens win the WWE title
5. Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio
United States Champion Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio (United States Championship match)
This seems to be only the first or second chapter of a long battle between Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio. It is expected that Joe will use Rey's son Dominic against him in the future.
Prediction: Samoa Joe retains the US title
6. Roman Reigns vs Elias
Roman Reigns vs Elias
We know the story. Elias will dominate and hurt Reigns before Superman punches and spears will finish this match.
Prediction: Roman Reigns wins
7. The Miz vs Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)
The Miz vs Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)
The Miz is expected to settle the score here but not before we see some aerial super stunts from Shane.
Prediction: The Miz wins
8. Tony Nese vs Ariya Daivari
WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese vs Ariya Daivari (Kickoff Show)
Aria Daivari is getting nice heel push on 205 Live but it is too early to take the title off of Nese.
Prediction: Tony Nese retains the title
9. Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs The Usos
SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs The Usos (Kickoff Show)
This match almost makes sense- but the names involved may make it a decent match to watch. The booking shows the lack of thought being given in the tag team by WWE.
Prediction: Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan retain the title
10. Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match: Nicky Cross, Naomi, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Ember Moon, Carmella
Nicky Cross will replace Alexa Bliss in the match. The Money in the Bank briefcase can be used to elevate a performer to the title picture- the way she has been booked in recent time suggests the time for Bayley has come. (or Mandy Rose).
Prediction: Bayley wins
11. Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match: Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, Ali, Andrade, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton
There are several good candidates for the briefcase- Samy Zayn and Andrade seem the obvious choice. However, WWE could also hand Drew McIntyre the chance and watch him menace both the brands.
Prediction: Drew McIntyre wins
12. Where to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Live streaming, time in IST and TV channel
Where and when is the WWE Money in the Bank 2019 is taking place?
The WWE Money in the Bank 2019 will take place on 20 May, Monday (19 May, Sunday in the USA). The WWE Money in the Bank 2019 will start on 20 May, Monday at 05:30 AM IST.
Where to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2019 live (TV channels)?
The WWE Money in the Bank 2019 will be telecast on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi. The repeat telecast will be at 6:00 pm on May 20, Monday.
How and where to watch online WWE Money in the Bank 2019 live streaming?
The live streaming of the WWE Money in the Bank 2019 will be available on WWE Network.
