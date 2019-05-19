WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Full card, matches, predictions, time in IST and where to watch on TV in India

2019 WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Matches, previews, and predictions- all you need to know.

WWE Money in the Bank 2019: The MITB pay-per-view is one of the most anticipated PPV events of the year in the WWE Universe. The 2019 Money in the Bank takes place this Sunday (early Monday in India) at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut (USA).

The Money in the Bank PPV will see once again see two Money in the Bank ladder with the coveted MITB briefcases on the line. Men and women superstars from both RAW and SmackDown Live will get a chance in their respective matches to climb up the ladder and grab the Money in the Bank briefcase. That briefcase comes with a contract for them to challenge for a world title at any time of their choosing within a one-year period.

Apart from these two matches, WWE Money in the Bank 2019 will also see Becky Lynch defend both her titles on the show. The event will also see the WWE championship, Universal championship, US championship, and SmackDown tag team championship on the line as well. Roman Reigns will be in action against Elias while Shane McMahon and The Miz will continue the next chapter of their rivalry.

WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Full match card

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair

Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs Kevin Owens

United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese to battle Ariya Daivari

Roman Reigns vs Elias

The Miz vs Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs The Usos (Kickoff Show)

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

(If you can't see the full gallery, click here)

Here are our previews and prediction for the matches at WWE Money in the Bank 2019: