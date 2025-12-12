FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says ‘Cricket ke beech...'

World Cup champion Shafali Verma recently shared stunning vacation photos from her Bali getaway on Instagram. Here's a look at some of those pictures.

Monica Singh | Dec 12, 2025, 02:25 PM IST

1.Shafali Verma shares her vacation pics on Instagram

Shafali Verma shares her vacation pics on Instagram
1

World Cup champion Shafali Verma recently shared pictures from her Bali getaway on Instagram, where she’s seen enjoying quality time with her brother. The sibling duo is spotted together in some of the photos, creating lasting memories during their tropical vacation.

She captioned the Instagram post, 'Cricket ke beech family time reh hi jaata hai. Bros, beach aur ek chhota sa break—bas yehi chahiye tha'

2.Shafali's Post-World Cup Relaxation

Shafali's Post-World Cup Relaxation
2

In recent photos from her Bali getaway, Shafali is seen unwinding and recharging after her incredible World Cup journey. Whether lounging by the beach or enjoying a peaceful moment in nature, she embraces the calm and a well-deserved time for herself.

3.Shafali chilling with her brother

Shafali chilling with her brother
3

Shafali and her brother are enjoying an exhilarating ATV ride together through Bali’s rugged terrains. The sibling duo is all smiles as they capture a moment of pure fun and adventure during their vacation.

4.Shafali's pool time with her brother

Shafali's pool time with her brother
4

Shafali and her brother are seen lounging by a luxurious infinity pool with stunning views of Bali’s lush greenery and tropical landscapes. Shafali can be seen wearing a chic swimsuit, pairing it with cool sunglasses, and enjoying the calmness of the surroundings.

5.Shafali Verma's performance in recent ODI World Cup

Shafali Verma's performance in recent ODI World Cup
5

Shafali Verma played a major role in India's recent ODI World Cup campaign. She was a late-up call but became the Player of the Match, scoring a match-winning 87 off 78 balls and taking crucial wickets (2/36) against South Africa, leading India to victory and becoming the youngest-ever player to score a fifty in a World Cup final (men's or women's). Her explosive innings set the tone for India's huge total, breaking records and proving her immense talent under pressure after a tough year.

Read More
