1 . Who is Priyansh Arya?

The 24-year-old Delhi-based cricketer gained attention after hitting six sixes in an over, scoring 120 off 50 balls in a Delhi Premier League game. This feat led to a bidding war in the IPL, with Punjab Kings acquiring him for Rs 3.8 crore. He had also impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, finishing as Delhi's top run-scorer.