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Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on first ball in IPL 2026; know his family, education and net worth

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Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on first ball in IPL 2026; know his family, education and net worth

Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav

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Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on first ball in IPL 2026; know his family, education and net worth

Praful Hinge grabbed headlines by taking three wickets in his opening over and knocking out Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on the first ball in the SRH vs RR match. Kavya Maran bought him for Rs 30 lakh in IPL 2026.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 14, 2026, 04:18 PM IST

1.Who is Praful Hinge?

Who is Praful Hinge?
1

Praful Hinge is a young Indian fast bowler from Vidarbha who made headlines in IPL 2026 with a sensational debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 24-year-old pacer became the first bowler in IPL history to take three wickets in the opening over of a match, instantly becoming a rising star.

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2.SRH vs RR - knocked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi:

SRH vs RR - knocked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi:
2

In the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, Praful Hinge dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on the very first ball (golden duck). He later revealed that he had planned this wicket, saying, 'I wanted Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's wicket on the first ball' and executed it perfectly with a short delivery strategy.

3.Family:

Family:
3

Praful Hinge comes from a supportive family in Maharashtra. His father expressed pride after his historic IPL performance, calling it a dream moment. His family has played a key role in supporting his cricket journey from domestic levels to the IPL stage.

4.Education and background:

Education and background:
4

Praful Hinge studied at Shri Rajendra High School & Junior College, Nagpur. After the IPL 2026 auction, the school honoured him and another Vidarbha player, Danish Malewar, as outstanding alumni.

Also read: IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go viral; her premium watch, worth Rs 35 lakh adds glamour

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5.Net worth & IPL 2026 price:

Net worth & IPL 2026 price:
5

Kavya Maran bought Praful Hinge for ₹30 lakh in the IPL 2026 auction for Sunrisers Hyderabad. His exact net worth is not officially disclosed, but as a new player, it is estimated to be around Rs 1-2 crore (USD 0.12–0.25 million), which is relatively modest compared to senior cricketers. The franchise secured him as a long-term young talent investment.

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