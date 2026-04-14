Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on first ball in IPL 2026; know his family, education and net worth

5 . Net worth & IPL 2026 price:

5

Kavya Maran bought Praful Hinge for ₹30 lakh in the IPL 2026 auction for Sunrisers Hyderabad. His exact net worth is not officially disclosed, but as a new player, it is estimated to be around Rs 1-2 crore (USD 0.12–0.25 million), which is relatively modest compared to senior cricketers. The franchise secured him as a long-term young talent investment.