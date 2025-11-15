Who is Mayank Markande, now gearing up to play for Nita Ambani’s MI in IPL 2026 following his trade from SRK’s KKR? Here’s all you should know

Speeding days over? UP Expressway authority planning to reduce speed limit on THIS e-way from 120 kmph to 75 kmph due to...
SPORTS
Apurwa Amit | Nov 15, 2025, 03:19 PM IST
1.KKR traded Mayank Markande to MI
Leg-spinner Mayank Markande will return to his former franchise, Mumbai Indians after being traded from three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the upcoming season.
2.Who is Mayank Markande?
Mayank Markande was born on November 11, 1997. He plays for Punjab in domestic cricket and is a key player Indian Premier League (IPL). He made his international debut for the India cricket team in February 2019. He studied in Yadavindra Public School and was part of the school's cricket team.
3.MI acquired Mayank Markande for Rs 30 lakh
The 28-year-old, who has played one T20I for India and had been acquired by KKR for Rs 30 lakh, will join Mumbai Indians at his existing fee.
4.Mayank Markande's IPL journey
Markande started his IPL journey with MI, playing for them in the 2018, 2019, and 2022 IPL seasons. He became the IPL winner in season 2019 with the Mumbai Indians.
5.Mayank Markande's most successful IPL season till now
He later represented Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2023 and 2024 IPL seasons. Across 37 IPL appearances, the leg-spinner has taken 37 wickets. His most successful season came in 2018 for MI, where he played 14 matches for the team and claimed 15 wickets at an average of 24.53, with the best figures of 4-23.