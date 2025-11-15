Who is Mayank Markande, now gearing up to play for Nita Ambani’s MI in IPL 2026 following his trade from SRK’s KKR? Here’s all you should know

5 . Mayank Markande's most successful IPL season till now

He later represented Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2023 and 2024 IPL seasons. Across 37 IPL appearances, the leg-spinner has taken 37 wickets. His most successful season came in 2018 for MI, where he played 14 matches for the team and claimed 15 wickets at an average of 24.53, with the best figures of 4-23.