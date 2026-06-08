Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more

SPORTS
Anshika Pandey | Jun 08, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
1.Who is Manav Suthar?
Manav Suthar is a 23-year-old left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder from Rajasthan who recently made his Test debut for India against Afghanistan in Mullanpur. His inclusion in the XI highlights the team management’s belief in his long-term potential.
2.Manav Suthar takes 5 against Afghanistan:
Suthar made a strong impact on his debut, troubling Afghanistan batters with his sharp spin and dip. He picked up crucial wickets across both innings phases, delivering a standout performance with his left-arm orthodox bowling.
3.Education:
Alongside his cricket career, Manav Suthar has completed his graduation. He managed his studies while continuing his domestic and India A commitments, showing strong discipline both on and off the field.
4.Family:
Suthar comes from a supportive family background. His father, Jagdeesh Suthar, is a physical education teacher, while his mother, Sushila Devi, is a homemaker. He also has a sister named Mansi Suthar.
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5.Praise from Piyush Chawla:
Former India spinner Piyush Chawla praised Suthar’s orthodox left-arm spin, highlighting his strong finger control, natural turn and smooth follow-through. He noted that such traditional spin bowling is rare in modern cricket and was impressed by his debut showing.