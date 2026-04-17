Who is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli allegedly 'likes' photo of German influencer, netizens recall Avneet Kaur controversy, say, 'Algorithm'

2 . Virat Kohli allegedly 'liked' photo of Lizzalazz

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Cricketer Virat Kohli, who is currently occupied with IPL 2026 playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, has once again found himself at the center of a social media attention. Virat Kohli allegedly 'liked' a post by German-South African influencer Lizzalazz on Instagram. The screenshots of the 'like' began circulating online, and the post by Lizzalazz has now garnered 45.6 K likes and around 6K comments.