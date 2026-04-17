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JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release scorecard soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in, check date, time and how to download

Viral video: Urvashi Rautela gets brtually trolled for looking like 'plastic ki gudiya', netizens say 'yeh abhi tak zinda hai'

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JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release scorecard soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in, check date, time and how to download

JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release scorecard soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Viral video: Urvashi Rautela gets brtually trolled for looking like 'plastic ki gudiya', netizens say 'yeh abhi tak zinda hai'

Urvashi Rautela gets brtually trolled for looking like 'plastic ki gudiya'

Understanding Skin Undertones and Their Role in Makeup

Understanding Skin Undertones and Their Role in Makeup

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5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 2026

5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 202

Who is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli allegedly 'likes' photo of German influencer, netizens recall Avneet Kaur controversy, say, 'Algorithm'

Who is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli allegedly 'likes' photo of German influencer

Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic, here are four key hints from trailer that will leave you stunned

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Who is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli allegedly 'likes' photo of German influencer, netizens recall Avneet Kaur controversy, say, 'Algorithm'

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has found himself in a 'like' controvrsy AGAIN! Earlier, it was Avneet Kaur, now its a German influencer Lizzalaz. What's 'like' controversy? Virat Kohli allegedly liked a photo of Lizzalaz on Instagram. With the screenshot going viral, netizens mock Kohli,'Algorithm?'

Vanshika Tyagi | Apr 17, 2026, 10:56 AM IST

1.German influencer Lizzalazz goes viral; here's why

German influencer Lizzalazz goes viral; here's why
1

German influencer Lizzalazz, who goes by username lizlaz_tv on Instagram, with nearly 429K followers have became the talk of the town! And this has a connection with Virat Kohli. Lizzalazz has gone viral in India, with her Instagram posts flooded with comments by Indian netizens. But what's the deal?

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2.Virat Kohli allegedly 'liked' photo of Lizzalazz

Virat Kohli allegedly 'liked' photo of Lizzalazz
2

Cricketer Virat Kohli, who is currently occupied with IPL 2026 playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, has once again found himself at the center of a social media attention. Virat Kohli allegedly 'liked' a post by German-South African influencer Lizzalazz on Instagram. The screenshots of the 'like' began circulating online, and the post by Lizzalazz has now garnered 45.6 K likes and around 6K comments.

3.Who is Lizzalazz?

Who is Lizzalazz?
3

Lizzalazz is a German and South African social media influencer and digital creator. As per her bio, she has pursued M.Sc. Psychology. Her Instagram handle describes her as a “vlogger, foodie and singer". She creates lifestyle, music and entertainment content. She also loves to travel and have visited several Indian cities, and many countries including South Korea, Maldives and Nepal.

 

4.Virat Kohli-Avneet Kaur 'like' Fiasco

Virat Kohli-Avneet Kaur 'like' Fiasco
4

Looks like Virat Kohli can't take a break from these kind of allegations.. In 2025, a similar situation happened, when his account liked a post of actress Avneet Kaur. At the time, Kohli clarified that it was an accidental interaction caused by Instagram’s algorithm while clearing his feed. 

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5.Netizens mock Virat Kohli

Netizens mock Virat Kohli
5

This minor incident has now became a 'joke' on the internet, with Netizens rushing to see the post on Lizzalaz's account and mocking Virat Kohli in the comments. One netizen said, 'Relax guys, it's Algorithm', while other said, 'Maine ki hai Virat ji ke phone se photo like. Third user commented, 'Matlab insaan ek like bhi nahi kar sakta.'

 

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