Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's grandfather ignites wedding buzz with Miss Diva 2018 winner

SPORTS
Apurwa Amit | Feb 17, 2026, 02:44 PM IST
1.Ishan Kishan's stellar performance
Ishan Kishan's incredible batting performance helped India secure a commanding 61-run win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, cementing their place in the Super Eight. He scored 77 runs from 40 balls, hitting 10 fours and 3 sixes, and became the first wicketkeeper to win the Player of the Match title in a T20 World Cup. Now ahead of his stellar performance, his grandfather has confirmed his wedding with longtime-girlfriend Aditi Hundia.
2.Who is Aditi Hundia?
Aditi Hundia is from Jaipur, and her father is a businessman. She's a fashion influencer with over 2,70,000 followers on Instagram and has collaborated with several brands. Aditi was a finalist in Femina Miss India 2017 and won Miss Diva 2018, establishing herself in the modeling world.
3.Aditi Hundia: The supportive girlfriend
Aditi Hundia, Ishan's girlfriend, has been a constant source of support. She's a model and former Miss Diva 2018 winner, with a strong social media presence. Aditi has been spotted cheering for Ishan at matches, and their relationship has been making headlines, especially after Ishan's grandfather confirmed they're dating
4.Family support
Ishan's grandfather, Anurag Pandey, has given his blessings to Aditi, saying, "Whoever Ishan marries, I accept." He added that Aditi is a wonderful person and has always spoken highly of Ishan. This confirmation has sparked rumors of a possible wedding, but no official date has been announced
5.Ishan Kishan, Aditi Hundia's wedding rumours
With Ishan's family's approval, wedding bells might be in the air. Aditi has been a constant presence at Ishan's matches, and their social media interactions have fueled speculation about their relationship. While there's no official confirmation, fans are eagerly awaiting the next update on their love story.