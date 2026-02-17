Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's grandfather ignites wedding buzz with Miss Diva 2018 winner

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire'; know sutak kaal timings, dos & don’ts to follow during Surya Grahan

Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support small commercial films: 'It's important that people...'

Bangladesh PM oath taking ceremony: 25 MPs named for Tarique Rahman Cabinet

Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitation; here's all you need to know

7 Data Science Courses for Beginners With No Tech Background (2026)

Salim Khan admitted to ICU: Salman Khan rushes to Lilavati Hospital to see his 90 year old father

AnchorBuilding Compliance-Aware AI for Regulated Industries: A Data Infrastructure Leader's View

Will Bill Gates skip AI Summit 2026 amid Epstein link? Gates Foundation clarifies

India-Bangladesh ties set for pragmatic reset under Tarique Rahman's leadership

Dhurandhar 2 in trouble: BMC blacklists Ranveer Singh's movie for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire'; know sutak kaal timings, dos & don’ts to follow during Surya Grahan

Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire';

Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support small commercial films: 'It's important that people...'

Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support

Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitation; here's all you need to know

Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitati

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious trait, know Ambanis' personality types and compatibility

From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious

Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's grandfather ignites wedding buzz with Miss Diva 2018 winner

Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's gr

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter

A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya

HomePhotos

SPORTS

Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's grandfather ignites wedding buzz with Miss Diva 2018 winner

Star India cricketer Ishan Kishan is on fire, it seems - smashing runs for India in the 2026 T20 World Cup on-field, while off-field, his romance with Jaipur-based model Aditi Hundia steals the show. Read here to know more about his girlfriend.

Apurwa Amit | Feb 17, 2026, 02:44 PM IST

1.Ishan Kishan's stellar performance

Ishan Kishan's stellar performance
1

Ishan Kishan's incredible batting performance helped India secure a commanding 61-run win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, cementing their place in the Super Eight. He scored 77 runs from 40 balls, hitting 10 fours and 3 sixes, and became the first wicketkeeper to win the Player of the Match title in a T20 World Cup. Now ahead of his stellar performance, his grandfather has confirmed his wedding with longtime-girlfriend Aditi Hundia.

Advertisement

2.Who is Aditi Hundia?

Who is Aditi Hundia?
2

Aditi Hundia is from Jaipur, and her father is a businessman. She's a fashion influencer with over 2,70,000 followers on Instagram and has collaborated with several brands. Aditi was a finalist in Femina Miss India 2017 and won Miss Diva 2018, establishing herself in the modeling world.

3.Aditi Hundia: The supportive girlfriend

Aditi Hundia: The supportive girlfriend
3

Aditi Hundia, Ishan's girlfriend, has been a constant source of support. She's a model and former Miss Diva 2018 winner, with a strong social media presence. Aditi has been spotted cheering for Ishan at matches, and their relationship has been making headlines, especially after Ishan's grandfather confirmed they're dating 

4.Family support

Family support
4

Ishan's grandfather, Anurag Pandey, has given his blessings to Aditi, saying, "Whoever Ishan marries, I accept." He added that Aditi is a wonderful person and has always spoken highly of Ishan. This confirmation has sparked rumors of a possible wedding, but no official date has been announced 

TRENDING NOW

5.Ishan Kishan, Aditi Hundia's wedding rumours

Ishan Kishan, Aditi Hundia's wedding rumours
5

With Ishan's family's approval, wedding bells might be in the air. Aditi has been a constant presence at Ishan's matches, and their social media interactions have fueled speculation about their relationship. While there's no official confirmation, fans are eagerly awaiting the next update on their love story.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire'; know sutak kaal timings, dos & don’ts to follow during Surya Grahan
Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire';
Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support small commercial films: 'It's important that people...'
Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support
Bangladesh PM oath taking ceremony: 25 MPs named for Tarique Rahman Cabinet
Bangladesh PM oath taking ceremony: 25 MPs named for Tarique Rahman Cabinet
Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitation; here's all you need to know
Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitati
7 Data Science Courses for Beginners With No Tech Background (2026)
7 Data Science Courses for Beginners With No Tech Background (2026)
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious trait, know Ambanis' personality types and compatibility
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious
Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's grandfather ignites wedding buzz with Miss Diva 2018 winner
Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's gr
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter
A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant shine while hosting Queen Rania of Jordan in Mumbai; See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement