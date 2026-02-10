FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

Who is Haider Ali? Pakistani origin who once sold fruits, is now UAE’s leading bowler

Haider Ali, now UAE's leading bowler, was once a fruit seller in Pakistan. He came to UAE with dream of cricket but before making it big, he struggled with poverty and making his mark in the sport.

Vaishali Shastri | Feb 10, 2026, 07:00 PM IST

1.Who is Haider Ali?

Who is Haider Ali?
1

Haider Ali was born in a small village of Azmat Shah in Lahore, Pakistan and was adopted by his uncle after his parents separated when he was small. He shifted to Lahore city to fulfill his dream and took up many odd jobs, including a part-time waiter, and practiced alongside. 

 

2.Haider Ali’s failed stint in Pakistan

Haider Ali’s failed stint in Pakistan
2

His efforts bore fruits when he entered Pakistan’s domestic cricket as a leg-spinner in 2018. However, after a major setback his dreams were halted, but he kept trying and, in the meantime, sold fruits to earn a living.  

 

3.Haider Ali sees opportunity in UAE

Haider Ali sees opportunity in UAE
3

After failing in Pakistan, Ali decided to move to the UAE in 2022. After completing the three-year residency criteria, he was eligible to play for the country in 2025. With his left-arm finger spin, he delivered a match-winning spell of 4-1-7-3 on his maiden series against Bangladesh, letting the UAE secure their first-ever series win over Bangladesh. 

 

4.Haider Ali’s dream comes true

Haider Ali’s dream comes true
4

He was a part of the 2024-25 ILT20 winner, Dubai Capital's squad, adding one more victory. He has the most economical record in the ILT20, giving away just 5.93 runs per over in the first six overs among bowlers with at least 20 innings. 

 

5.His next move

His next move
5

At the age of 31, he is all set to play in his debut ICC event, where he’ll be able to show his talent better than in the past.  

 

