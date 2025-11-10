FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

SPORTS

Who is cricketer Akash Chaudhary? Meghalaya's star batter who hit 8 sixes in a row to script new Ranji history

Akash Choudhary, who history by hitting 8 successive sixes and the fastest fifty in first class cricket, achieved the feat against Arunachal Pradesh's Limar Dabi during Ranji Trophy Plate League fixture in Surat.

Apurwa Amit | Nov 10, 2025, 11:08 AM IST

1.Akash Chaudhary smashed 8 sixes in a row

Akash Chaudhary smashed 8 sixes in a row
1

Meghalaya's Akash Kumar made history by hitting eight consecutive sixes in a Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Arunachal Pradesh in Surat. This feat not only set a world record but also broke the record for the fastest fifty in first-class cricket.

 

2.Akash Chaudhary scripted history

Akash Chaudhary scripted history
2

The 25-year-old batter achieved this milestone in just 11 balls, reaching his half-century in 9 minutes. His exceptional innings, batting at number eight, turned the match into a memorable moment in Indian domestic cricket. Meghalaya declared their first innings at 628 for 6, with Akash remaining unbeaten on 50 runs from 14 balls.

 

3.Who is cricketer Akash Chaudhary?

Who is cricketer Akash Chaudhary?
3

Akash Chaudhary is a right-handed batter and a right-arm medium-fast bowler. He generally bats in the lower-middle order. He made his T20, List A, and first-class debuts for Meghalaya in 2019. He has stated in interviews that he is inspired by Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah and dreams of playing for India.

4.Akash Chaudhary joined elite group of Garry Sobers, Ravi Shastri

Akash Chaudhary joined elite group of Garry Sobers, Ravi Shastri
4

Akash joined an elite group of cricketers who have hit six sixes in an over in first-class cricket. Before him, only Garry Sobers in 1968 and Ravi Shastri in the 1984–85 domestic season had achieved this rare feat. However, Akash is the first to manage eight consecutive sixes in first-class cricket.

\

 

5.Akash Chaudhary compared with Yuvraj Singh

Akash Chaudhary compared with Yuvraj Singh
5

Fans compared his achievement to Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes against Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup. While Yuvraj's feat is iconic in limited-overs cricket, Akash's achievement has created a new chapter in India’s domestic cricket history, which will be remembered for years.

