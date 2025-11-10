Who is cricketer Akash Chaudhary? Meghalaya's star batter who hit 8 sixes in a row to script new Ranji history

4 . Akash Chaudhary joined elite group of Garry Sobers, Ravi Shastri

Akash joined an elite group of cricketers who have hit six sixes in an over in first-class cricket. Before him, only Garry Sobers in 1968 and Ravi Shastri in the 1984–85 domestic season had achieved this rare feat. However, Akash is the first to manage eight consecutive sixes in first-class cricket.

