Who is Axar Patel's wife? Meet Meha Patel, nutritionist and entreprenuer, who fell in love with Indian cricketer at 'young' age, here's all you need to know about her

3 . How did Axar Patel and Meha Patel meet?

Axar Patel and Meha Patel's love story began years before the cricketer rose to fame. According to reports, Meha and Axar first met in Gujarat, during their childhood, as part of the same friend circle. Their friendship blossomed into love, and Meha stood by Axar as his biggest support system as he started gaining recognition. The couple kept their relationship private for a long time, eventually making it official with an engagement announcement on social media in 2022, which went viral.