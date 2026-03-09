FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

SPORTS

Who is Axar Patel's wife? Meet Meha Patel, nutritionist and entreprenuer, who fell in love with Indian cricketer at 'young' age, here's all you need to know about her

India thrashed New Zealand by 96 runs to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. During the match, Axar Patel played an important role as he took 3 wickets for 27 runs in the final. Now, as the star cricketer is enjoying his success, let's know about his wife, Meha Patel, who is nutritionist.

Apurwa Amit | Mar 09, 2026, 12:48 PM IST

1.Axar Patel and Meha Patel

Axar Patel and Meha Patel
1

Axar Patel, star Indian cricketer, has been making waves in the sports world with his impressive performances. He played an important role during the entire T20 World Cup 2026 tournament. Axar Patel took 3 wickets for 27 runs in the 2026 T20 World Cup final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 8 March 2026. His 3-over spell played a crucial role in India's 96-run victory, helping them become the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title. Amid this massive triumph let's take a look at Axar Patel's personal life, particularly his wife Meha Patel, who prefers to keep a low profile.

 

2.Who is Axar Patel's wife Meha Patel

Who is Axar Patel's wife Meha Patel
2

Meha Patel is an Indian nutritionist, dietitian, and entrepreneur, best known as the wife of Axar Patel. Despite being associated with a popular cricketer, Meha has managed to keep her personal life private and away from the spotlight. Born and raised in Gujarat, India, Meha comes from a Gujarati family and has been interested in health and fitness from a young age. She is a certified dietitian and nutritionist, focusing on helping people follow healthier lifestyles through proper food habits, fitness awareness, and balanced nutrition.

3.How did Axar Patel and Meha Patel meet?

How did Axar Patel and Meha Patel meet?
3

Axar Patel and Meha Patel's love story began years before the cricketer rose to fame. According to reports, Meha and Axar first met in Gujarat, during their childhood, as part of the same friend circle. Their friendship blossomed into love, and Meha stood by Axar as his biggest support system as he started gaining recognition. The couple kept their relationship private for a long time, eventually making it official with an engagement announcement on social media in 2022, which went viral.

4.Axar Patel and Meha Patel wedding

Axar Patel and Meha Patel wedding
4

In 2023, Axar Patel and Meha Patel tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Gujarat, following traditional Gujarati rituals, with close friends and family in attendance. Axar has spoken fondly of Meha, describing her as supporting and understanding, crediting her as a key factor in his success, alongside his parents. In December 2024, the couple welcomed a baby boy, marking a new chapter in their lives. 

5.Meha Patel's net worth

Meha Patel's net worth
5

According to reports, Meha Patel has an estimated net worth of approximately Rs 8–10 lakhs as of early 2026. While, her husband, Axar Patel, has a significantly higher net worth estimated between Rs 50–65 crore.

