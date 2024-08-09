What is world record for longest javelin throw? Where do Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra's Paris Olympics efforts stand?

Know who holds the world records for longest Javelin throw.
Javelin throw has consistently showcased extraordinary athletic feats, with competitors pushing the boundaries of distance. Arshad Nadeem's recent record-setting performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics has added another chapter to this storied event. Let's explore the top 10 longest javelin throws in history and see how Nadeem's incredible achievement measures up.
1. Jan Zelezny (CZE) - 98.48m
The world record holder, Jan Zelezny, remains unparalleled with his legendary 98.48m throw set in 1996. His remarkable performance cements his status as the greatest javelin thrower of all time.
2. Johannes Vetter (GER) - 97.76m
Germany's Johannes Vetter holds the second-longest throw in history at 97.76m, achieved in 2020. This outstanding feat highlights Vetter's dominance in the sport and places him among its modern legends.
3. Thomas Röhler (GER) - 93.90m
Olympic champion Thomas Röhler secured his place among the elite with a stunning 93.90m throw in 2017. His consistent top-level performance underscores his exceptional talent.
4. Aki Parviainen (FIN) - 93.09m
Finland's Aki Parviainen threw a remarkable 93.09m in 1999, showcasing the nation's strong tradition in javelin and his significant contribution to the sport's history.
5. Arshad Nadeem (PAK) - 92.97m
Arshad Nadeem made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning Pakistan's first gold medal in javelin throw. His record-setting throw of 92.97 meters not only earned him the top spot at the event but also placed him among the greatest javelin throwers ever.
6. Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 87.58m
Neeraj Chopra's Olympic gold medal-winning throw of 87.58 meters at Tokyo 2020 is an impressive feat. His personal best, however, stands at 89.94 meters, achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden on June 30, 2022.
Neeraj Chopra stands at the 25th rank in the world record list for longest javelin throw.