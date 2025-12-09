FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend

Virat Kohli’s net worth, brand empire, major business investments, and top endorsements, from One8 to Puma, here’s his full portfolio.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 09, 2025, 05:17 PM IST

1.Virat Kohli's net worth

Virat Kohli's net worth
1

Virat Kohli hasn’t just shaped his cricketing journey; he has built a business empire that keeps expanding. With an estimated net worth of around Rs 1,050 crore, Kohli stands tall among the world’s highest-earning athletes, ranking 61st globally, according to Sportskeeda.

Here’s a look at all his major brands and endorsements.

2.Agilitas Sports

Agilitas Sports
2

Kohli’s flagship venture, One8, began as an athleisure brand and expanded into footwear and restaurants under One8 Commune. Kohli sold One8 to Agilitas Sports, investing Rs 40 crore and becoming a minority shareholder.

3.Blue Tribe, Rage Coffee

Blue Tribe, Rage Coffee
3

Kohli and Anushka invested in Blue Tribe, a plant-based meat brand promoting sustainable eating. He also invested in Rage Coffee, helping the startup boost production and launch innovative new blends.

4.Hyperice, Chisel Fitness

Hyperice, Chisel Fitness
4

Kohli supports Hyperice, a startup offering wellness tools for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. His Rs 90 crore investment in Chisel Fitness aims to build world-class gyms across India.

5.Universal Sportsbiz, WROGN

Universal Sportsbiz, WROGN
5

Kohli invested Rs 19.3 crore in Universal Sportsbiz, a fashion venture shaping sports-inspired lifestyle trends. His own fashion label WROGN has grown into one of India’s most successful youth brands, offering apparel and sponsoring IPL team RCB.

6.Galactus Funware (Mobile Gaming), MPL

Galactus Funware (Mobile Gaming), MPL
6

Kohli invested in Galactus Funware, the parent firm of fantasy gaming company MPL, purchasing debentures worth Rs 33.42 lakh.

7.FC Goa & Nueva Restaurant

FC Goa & Nueva Restaurant
7

Kohli owns a 12% stake in ISL team FC Goa, strengthening his presence in sports ownership. He and Anushka also launched Nueva, a South American restaurant in Delhi.

8.Sports Convo, Team Blue Rising

Sports Convo, Team Blue Rising
8

Kohli invested in Sports Convo, a UK-based social sports networking startup co-owned by Gareth Bale. His latest venture, Team Blue Rising, marks his entry into the high-tech E1 electric boat racing league.

9.Myntra, HSBC, Noise, Star Sports, Philips, Audi

Myntra, HSBC, Noise, Star Sports, Philips, Audi
9

Kohli’s partnerships with Myntra, HSBC India, Noise, Star Sports, Philips, and Audi strengthen his presence in banking, grooming, tech, and automotive sectors.

