Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 09, 2025, 05:17 PM IST
1.Virat Kohli's net worth
Virat Kohli hasn’t just shaped his cricketing journey; he has built a business empire that keeps expanding. With an estimated net worth of around Rs 1,050 crore, Kohli stands tall among the world’s highest-earning athletes, ranking 61st globally, according to Sportskeeda.
Here’s a look at all his major brands and endorsements.
2.Agilitas Sports
Kohli’s flagship venture, One8, began as an athleisure brand and expanded into footwear and restaurants under One8 Commune. Kohli sold One8 to Agilitas Sports, investing Rs 40 crore and becoming a minority shareholder.
3.Blue Tribe, Rage Coffee
Kohli and Anushka invested in Blue Tribe, a plant-based meat brand promoting sustainable eating. He also invested in Rage Coffee, helping the startup boost production and launch innovative new blends.
4.Hyperice, Chisel Fitness
Kohli supports Hyperice, a startup offering wellness tools for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. His Rs 90 crore investment in Chisel Fitness aims to build world-class gyms across India.
5.Universal Sportsbiz, WROGN
Kohli invested Rs 19.3 crore in Universal Sportsbiz, a fashion venture shaping sports-inspired lifestyle trends. His own fashion label WROGN has grown into one of India’s most successful youth brands, offering apparel and sponsoring IPL team RCB.
6.Galactus Funware (Mobile Gaming), MPL
Kohli invested in Galactus Funware, the parent firm of fantasy gaming company MPL, purchasing debentures worth Rs 33.42 lakh.
7.FC Goa & Nueva Restaurant
Kohli owns a 12% stake in ISL team FC Goa, strengthening his presence in sports ownership. He and Anushka also launched Nueva, a South American restaurant in Delhi.
8.Sports Convo, Team Blue Rising
Kohli invested in Sports Convo, a UK-based social sports networking startup co-owned by Gareth Bale. His latest venture, Team Blue Rising, marks his entry into the high-tech E1 electric boat racing league.
9.Myntra, HSBC, Noise, Star Sports, Philips, Audi
Kohli’s partnerships with Myntra, HSBC India, Noise, Star Sports, Philips, and Audi strengthen his presence in banking, grooming, tech, and automotive sectors.