1 . Shikhar Dhawan

1

Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the most prolific run-scorers in IPL history, known for his elegant stroke play and consistency. As of IPL 2024, Dhawan holds the record for the most fours in the tournament, with 768 boundaries in 222 innings. His ability to find gaps and play attacking yet controlled shots has made him a top-order mainstay across multiple franchises. His impressive tally reflects his dominance as a boundary hitter.