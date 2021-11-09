This player’s watch is more expensive than BMW and Ferrari cars

An outrageously priced watch was recently spotted on the wrist of world-famous football player Cristiano Ronaldo – worth around Rs 3.7 crore.
Portugal and Manchester United footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the world’s richest sportspersons. He is also the owner of one of the most expensive watches in the world. Ronaldo’s GMT-Master II Ice is reportedly the most expensive Rolex watch ever made.
Ronaldo’s GMT-Master II Ice carries a price tag of $500,000 (more than Rs 3 crore 70 lakh). In comparison, Ferrari's Roma and Portofino models cost between Rs 3.5 to Rs 3.7 crores in India. BMW's top model in India, the M8 costs around Rs 2.2 crore. Needless to say, there are reasons for the outrageous worth of the watch.
1. Made with 18-Karat white gold and 30 Carats of diamonds
Every square inch of the 18k white gold case and bezel of Ronaldo’s GMT-Master II Ice watch is packed with 79 round, baguette-cut and honeycomb-set diamonds of different sizes. Even the sides of the bracelet have diamonds!
2. Power reserve and other features
The GMT-Master II Ice that Ronaldo wears has reserve power of 48 hours and is water-resistant to 100 m. The features would come useful when out sailing in the sea, such as in Ronaldo’s very own luxury yacht.
3. Ronaldo loves wearing the most expensive Rolex
Ronaldo has been spotted wearing the watch on multiple occassions including the Dubai Globe Sports Awards and the Dubai International Sports Conference, where he was famously spotted wearing accessories worth almost a million dollars on a single hand. Not just the star footballer, even his partner Georgina Rodriguez has been spotted wearing the watch.
4. How much money does Cristiano Ronaldo have?
Currently playing for Manchester United in the English Premier League, Ronaldo is reportedly worth around $500 million. Compared to the $500,000 Rolex, the 36-year-old footballer earns a salary of £480,000 every week. His earnings also come from endorsements like the highly lucrative ‘lifetime’ agreement with sports brand Nike and his personal ventures like hotels, gyms and fashion label under the brand name CR7.
Pics Courtesy: Twitter/ Instagram-Screengrab