This player’s watch is more expensive than BMW and Ferrari cars

An outrageously priced watch was recently spotted on the wrist of world-famous football player Cristiano Ronaldo – worth around Rs 3.7 crore.

Portugal and Manchester United footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the world’s richest sportspersons. He is also the owner of one of the most expensive watches in the world. Ronaldo’s GMT-Master II Ice is reportedly the most expensive Rolex watch ever made.

Ronaldo’s GMT-Master II Ice carries a price tag of $500,000 (more than Rs 3 crore 70 lakh). In comparison, Ferrari's Roma and Portofino models cost between Rs 3.5 to Rs 3.7 crores in India. BMW's top model in India, the M8 costs around Rs 2.2 crore. Needless to say, there are reasons for the outrageous worth of the watch.