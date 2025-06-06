1 . Rishabh Pant (Lucknow SuperGiants– ₹27 Cr)

In IPL 2025, Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player ever. He was sold to Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG) for a whopping ₹27 crore. He led the LSG as the captain, however his performance this year was disappointing. He managed to score only 269 runs, with an average of 4.5. He has only 1 century this year. Sixes-16, Fours-23.