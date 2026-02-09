Suryakumar Yadav to Dilpreet Bajwa: List of all Indian-origin skippers particpating in ICC T20I World Cup 2026

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates CT scan, neuro ICU, other advanced facilities at GB Pant Hospital

Ghaziabad sisters' suicide case: A religious conversion, conflicting statements in focus as probe deepens

‘Shivam Mishra was not driver’: New twist in Lamborghini crash, lawyer’s statement contradicts police version

Delhi government boosts air monitoring system, CM Rekha Gupta launches 6 new CAAQMS, flags off 100 ‘Vayu Rakshak’ vehicles

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma demoted to Grade B in annual BCCI Central Contracts; players to get Rs 4 crore less salary

Delhi Police file FIR as ex-Army chief Naravane's unpublished book leaked online amid Rahul-BJP row

Vinod Khanna's second wife Kavita Khanna reveals he was diagnosed with lung cancer before bladder cancer: 'He'd smoke 40 to 80 cigarettes a day'

Is Ajay Devgn's Golmaal 5 inspired by Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor's Do Aur Do Paanch? Rohit Shetty breaks silence

Why is climate crisis failure of governance, not science or technology?

Pakistan fail to convince ICC for bilateral series with India amid ongoing T20 World Cup boycott row

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates CT scan, neuro ICU, other advanced facilities at GB Pant Hospital

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurate advanced medical facilities at GB Pant hospital

Delhi government boosts air monitoring system, CM Rekha Gupta launches 6 new CAAQMS, flags off 100 ‘Vayu Rakshak’ vehicles

Delhi government boosts air monitoring system, CM Rekha Gupta launches 6 new CAA

Vinod Khanna's second wife Kavita Khanna reveals he was diagnosed with lung cancer before bladder cancer: 'He'd smoke 40 to 80 cigarettes a day'

Vinod Khanna's second wife Kavita Khanna reveals he was diagnosed with lung

Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims

Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims

Suryakumar Yadav to Dilpreet Bajwa: List of all Indian-origin skippers particpating in ICC T20I World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Indian-origin captains lead foreign teams to take on India

From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026

Ranbir-Sai in Ramayana, Shahid-Triptii in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026

SPORTS

Suryakumar Yadav to Dilpreet Bajwa: List of all Indian-origin skippers particpating in ICC T20I World Cup 2026

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is underway, and one striking highlight is the presence of captains with Indian roots leading teams from around the world.

Varsha Agarwal | Feb 09, 2026, 08:32 PM IST

1.T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026
1

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026. The tournament features 20 teams divided into four groups, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the Super 8 stage. 

2.Suryakumar leads Team India

Suryakumar leads Team India
2

With Suryakumar Yadav leading India into the T20 World Cup 2026, the hosts will naturally be in the spotlight. However, there's another fascinating aspect to this tournament - several associate nations are being captained by players of Indian origin, adding an extra layer of interest to the global event.

 

3.Jatinder Singh

Jatinder Singh
3

Jatinder Singh drew inspiration from Sachin Tendulkar's discipline and Virat Kohli's intensity, working his way up Oman's domestic ranks. The top-order batter made his T20I debut in 2015 and ODI debut in 2019, becoming a national team mainstay. His impressive stats are 1,704 ODI runs with 4 centuries and 9 half-centuries, and 1,605 T20I runs from 72 matches. He led Oman to their maiden Asia Cup qualification in 2025, marking a milestone in his captaincy. 

4.Monank Patel leads USA team

Monank Patel leads USA team
4

Monank Patel is an Indian-origin player set to lead the T20 World Cup 2026 as the USA cricket captain. He overcame early setbacks in India to lead the USA to historic wins. Born in Gujarat, he shifted to the US in 2013 and made his international debut in 2019. He's racked up 2,288 ODI runs with 3 centuries and 18 half-centuries. He's also got a T20I century against the Bahamas and led the USA to a historic T20 World Cup win over Pakistan in 2024, earning Player of the Match honours. When he's not representing the USA, he's playing for MI New York in Major League Cricket.

 

5.Dilpreet Bajwa leads Canada team

Dilpreet Bajwa leads Canada team
5

Dilpreet Bajwa is the Indian-origin captain of Canada's T20 World Cup 2026 team. Born in Punjab, India, he shifted to Canada in 2020. Bajwa made his T20I debut in 2023 and his ODI debut in 2024. He's smashed four T20I half-centuries at a blazing strike rate of 133.22 and became the first Canadian to score a century in Global T20 Canada. Leading Canada's long-term ambitions, Bajwa is the face of the new generation, aiming to make a mark in the T20 World Cup 2026.

