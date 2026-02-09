Suryakumar Yadav to Dilpreet Bajwa: List of all Indian-origin skippers particpating in ICC T20I World Cup 2026

4 . Monank Patel leads USA team

Monank Patel is an Indian-origin player set to lead the T20 World Cup 2026 as the USA cricket captain. He overcame early setbacks in India to lead the USA to historic wins. Born in Gujarat, he shifted to the US in 2013 and made his international debut in 2019. He's racked up 2,288 ODI runs with 3 centuries and 18 half-centuries. He's also got a T20I century against the Bahamas and led the USA to a historic T20 World Cup win over Pakistan in 2024, earning Player of the Match honours. When he's not representing the USA, he's playing for MI New York in Major League Cricket.