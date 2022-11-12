Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day

The brand worth of the brilliant cricketer, Suryakumar Yadav, has increased by nearly three times as a result of his brilliant performance.

Suryakumar Yadav, an Indian cricketer, has won the hearts of many people around the world with his outstanding performance. The right-handed batter's versatility and consistency were shown throughout the most recent T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav's brand worth and endorsements have increased as a result of his outstanding play in the current T20 World Cup. The brand worth of the brilliant cricketer has increased by nearly three times as a result of his brilliant performance.