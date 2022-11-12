Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day

The brand worth of the brilliant cricketer, Suryakumar Yadav, has increased by nearly three times as a result of his brilliant performance.
Suryakumar Yadav, an Indian cricketer, has won the hearts of many people around the world with his outstanding performance. The right-handed batter's versatility and consistency were shown throughout the most recent T20 World Cup.
Suryakumar Yadav's brand worth and endorsements have increased as a result of his outstanding play in the current T20 World Cup. The brand worth of the brilliant cricketer has increased by nearly three times as a result of his brilliant performance.
1. Suryakumar Yadav to endorse for up to 20 companies by the end of 2022
By the end of this year, Yadav, aka SKY, is anticipated to endorsing up to 20 different products by his talent management business. In July 2021, we added Surya to our list. At the time, he was the owner of 4 brands.
He currently has 10 companies that have been revealed, and another 7-8 will be this month, according to Nikhil Bardia, Head of Sponsorship Sales and Talent at RISE Worldwide, the talent management firm that looks after Yadav's collection.
2. SKY's average endorsement is Rs 65 lakh to Rs 70 lakh per day
According to Bardia, the cricketer will add products from many sectors, including media, beverages, mobile accessories, sports apparel, casual wear, and services for international education, as well as three major MNCs (multinational corporations).
Suryakumar Yadav was signed by three companies this year, including consumer electronics producer Boult Audio, men's grooming company UrbanGabru, and FMCG company Pintola. "By the end of the year, we will be considering about 20 brands. Additionally, Surya's average daily cost (for an endorsement) is today between Rs 65 and 70 lakh, up three times from the previous year "said Bardia, Livemint reported.
3. Cricketer to associate with more brands
As opposed to more one-year contracts, the talent management organisation is interested in securing several long-term agreements. According to Bardia, "we have looked at balancing multi-athlete and exclusive arrangements, but currently we are looking at more exclusive ones."
4. What other cricketers charge?
According to industry experts, new players cost between Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh per day, while more accomplished young cricketers might charge between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore per day. Impact athletes like M.S. Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya frequently value more than Rs 2 crore a day. Others, including Rahul (who is reported to charge Rs 1 crore), Pant, Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer, base their fees on performance and range from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore.
