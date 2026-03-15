Step inside Shah Rukh Khan's KKR star Rinku Singh's luxurious Rs 3.5 crore house in Aligarh ahead of IPL 2026; From private pool to rooftop bar: See Pics

4 . Aesthetic Living room

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Rinku Singh's house is constructed in such a way that it is a three-story building. The living room in KKR's star new house is spacious and well-illuminated. The tones and shades being used in the interior design are beige, taupe, and green. The design and style of the of Rinku's house can be said to be modern, but not in an extravagant way