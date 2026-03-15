Step inside Shah Rukh Khan's KKR star Rinku Singh's luxurious Rs 3.5 crore house in Aligarh ahead of IPL 2026; From private pool to rooftop bar: See Pics

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Apurwa Amit | Mar 15, 2026, 08:06 PM IST
1.KKR star Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh, who was a key part of India's squad during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, will now be seen playing for Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 19th edition of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which is scheduled to begin on 28 March 2026. KKR, which has clinched three titles, will play its first match against the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 29th. Now, ahead of the high-octane clash, here's a look at Rinku Singh's dreamy house.
2.Rinku Singh dreamy house
3.Rinku Singh named his home after his mother
Rinku Singh named his luxurious Rs 3.5 crore home Veena Palace after his mother, Veena Singh—a rare gesture in an era where celebrity homes often carry abstract or imported names. His house has a dedicated corner for puja and spiritual things.
4.Aesthetic Living room
Rinku Singh's house is constructed in such a way that it is a three-story building. The living room in KKR's star new house is spacious and well-illuminated. The tones and shades being used in the interior design are beige, taupe, and green. The design and style of the of Rinku's house can be said to be modern, but not in an extravagant way
5.Rinku Singh's house has 6 bedrooms
Rinku Singh's house reportedly includes six bedrooms along with additional rooms for work and relaxation. Each space maintains the same warm aesthetic, using wooden accents and soft lighting to create a welcoming environment.
6.From private lift to private pool
Rinku Singh, who is soon to marry Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, has a modular kitchen, private lift, and private swimming pool at his home. His house has everything that is a common man's dream to have when they build a home.
7.Rinku Singh's house has rooftop bar
The house has a rooftop seating area and bar, ideal for intimate celebrations. Rinku's friends describe it as a space where cricket matches are watched, victories are toasted, and silence is enjoyed when the season ends.
8.Rinku Singh's house has a dedicated corner for his achievements
The house includes a dedicated trophy and memorabilia wall that displays his cricket achievements. His bats, jerseys, medals, and personal items are carefully arranged there. Among them is the bat Rinku used during the famous IPL match where he hit five consecutive sixes.