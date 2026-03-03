FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

No Dry Day in Delhi on Holi 2026 as govt permits liquor shops to stay open

Holi 2026: Ranbir Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi enjoy festivities with kids - Watch viral videos

US, Israel-Iran War: Survivors recount heartbreaking horror stories of death and destruction

Will Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan join US-Iran war after being attacked? Will Pakistan join Riyadh? Details here

Vivek Oberoi urges Indians not to spread panic amid rising tensions in Middle East: 'Choose empathy above all else'

Voice Powered AI Development: Elevating productivity with Claude Code and Wispr Flow

Who Makes Best Super Clone Watches: Replicawrist Leads the Market

Emirates flight EK501 from India makes unusual double reverse amid heigh security alert in UAE

7 best Android tools to watch in 2026

Holi Bonanza in Madhya Pradesh government employees: CM Mohan Yadav announces 3% DA hike, salary to increase from THIS date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup amid ICC review: A look at his family, luxurious property, net worth

Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup: A look at his family, property, net worth

US, Israel-Iran War: Survivors recount heartbreaking horror stories of death and destruction

US, Israel-Iran War: Survivors recount heartbreaking horror stories of death and

Vivek Oberoi urges Indians not to spread panic amid rising tensions in Middle East: 'Choose empathy above all else'

Vivek Oberoi urges Indians not to spread panic amid Middle East conflict

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow with modern interiors, lush green garden and more | See pics

Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow | See Pics

Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup amid ICC review: A look at his family, luxurious property, net worth

Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup: A look at his family, property, net worth

Apple launches iPhone 17e in India: Know design, specifications, colour options of most affordable iPhone in 17 series; Check prices in India, Dubai, US

Apple launches iPhone 17e in India: Know design, specifications, colour options

HomePhotos

SPORTS

Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow with modern interiors, lush green garden and more | See pics

Sanju Samson's Rs 6 crore Thiruvananthapuram bungalow is trending online again after his T20 World Cup performance, with social media posts from him and his wife, Charulatha Remesh, showcasing the elegant home. Let's have a look.

Apurwa Amit | Mar 03, 2026, 05:02 PM IST

1.Sanju Samson's Kerala bungalow

Sanju Samson's Kerala bungalow
1

Sanju Samson's bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, is a luxurious haven worth around Rs 6 crores (estimated price). The elegant and modern architecture of the house blends seamlessly with the lush green surroundings, offering a tranquil atmosphere. The bungalow is a topic of much curiosity among fans and social media users.

Advertisement

2.Sanju Samson's Kerala bungalow has lush green garden and beautiful balcony

Sanju Samson's Kerala bungalow has lush green garden and beautiful balcony
2

The bungalow is surrounded by a variety of trees and plants, adding to the peaceful and secluded ambiance. The spacious balcony offers scenic views of Kerala, perfect for relaxing evenings. The outdoor areas are designed for comfort and socializing, making it an ideal spot for the couple.

3.Sanju Samson's Modern interiors with simple designs

Sanju Samson's Modern interiors with simple designs
3

The bungalow's design incorporates modern simplicity, with neat lines, tones, and textures making it stylish and elegant. The interior resembles the exterior, with a modern and simple look. Charulatha Ramesh often shares insights into the interior, showcasing the couple's taste.

4.Private retreat for Sanju Samson and his wife

Private retreat for Sanju Samson and his wife
4

The bungalow provides Sanju Samson and Charulatha Ramesh with a sense of privacy and comfort, away from the limelight. The design and layout offer a peaceful getaway, perfect for indulging in life's pleasures. The bungalow is a blend of style, comfort, and seclusion, reflecting the couple's personality.

TRENDING NOW

5.Marble-style flooringon Varanda

Marble-style flooringon Varanda
5

The veranda has white marble-style flooring, adorned with floral rangoli patterns and traditional brass lamps, blending cultural touches with luxury design.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
No Dry Day in Delhi on Holi 2026 as govt permits liquor shops to stay open
No Dry Day in Delhi on Holi 2026 as govt permits liquor shops to stay open
Holi 2026: Ranbir Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi enjoy festivities with kids - Watch viral videos
Holi 2026: Ranbir, Soha-Kunal, Neha-Angad enjoy festivities with kids
US, Israel-Iran War: Survivors recount heartbreaking horror stories of death and destruction
US, Israel-Iran War: Survivors recount heartbreaking horror stories of death and
Will Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan join US-Iran war after being attacked? Will Pakistan join Riyadh? Details here
Will Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan join US-Iran war?
Vivek Oberoi urges Indians not to spread panic amid rising tensions in Middle East: 'Choose empathy above all else'
Vivek Oberoi urges Indians not to spread panic amid Middle East conflict
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow with modern interiors, lush green garden and more | See pics
Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow | See Pics
Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup amid ICC review: A look at his family, luxurious property, net worth
Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup: A look at his family, property, net worth
Apple launches iPhone 17e in India: Know design, specifications, colour options of most affordable iPhone in 17 series; Check prices in India, Dubai, US
Apple launches iPhone 17e in India: Know design, specifications, colour options
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Family: Meet Iran's late supreme leader's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh and his six children
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's family: Meet his wife and 6 children
In pictures How Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed
In pictures How Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement