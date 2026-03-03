Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow with modern interiors, lush green garden and more | See pics

No Dry Day in Delhi on Holi 2026 as govt permits liquor shops to stay open
Apurwa Amit | Mar 03, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
1.Sanju Samson's Kerala bungalow
Sanju Samson's bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, is a luxurious haven worth around Rs 6 crores (estimated price). The elegant and modern architecture of the house blends seamlessly with the lush green surroundings, offering a tranquil atmosphere. The bungalow is a topic of much curiosity among fans and social media users.
2.Sanju Samson's Kerala bungalow has lush green garden and beautiful balcony
The bungalow is surrounded by a variety of trees and plants, adding to the peaceful and secluded ambiance. The spacious balcony offers scenic views of Kerala, perfect for relaxing evenings. The outdoor areas are designed for comfort and socializing, making it an ideal spot for the couple.
3.Sanju Samson's Modern interiors with simple designs
The bungalow's design incorporates modern simplicity, with neat lines, tones, and textures making it stylish and elegant. The interior resembles the exterior, with a modern and simple look. Charulatha Ramesh often shares insights into the interior, showcasing the couple's taste.
4.Private retreat for Sanju Samson and his wife
The bungalow provides Sanju Samson and Charulatha Ramesh with a sense of privacy and comfort, away from the limelight. The design and layout offer a peaceful getaway, perfect for indulging in life's pleasures. The bungalow is a blend of style, comfort, and seclusion, reflecting the couple's personality.
5.Marble-style flooringon Varanda
The veranda has white marble-style flooring, adorned with floral rangoli patterns and traditional brass lamps, blending cultural touches with luxury design.