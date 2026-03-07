Step inside Jasprit Bumrah's luxurious Rs 3 crore Ahmedabad house ahead of T20 World Cup finals; From Italian marble flooring to personal gym and more | See pics

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet Nabiya Parvez, student of Jamia Milia Islamia, who cleared UPSC examination with AIR 29
Apurwa Amit | Mar 07, 2026, 10:48 AM IST
1.Jasprit Bumrah's Rs 3 crore house
Jasprit Bumrah's Ahmedabad bungalow reflects his calm personality with a clean, elegant architectural style. Valued at around Rs 3 crore, the property offers a peaceful escape from the intensity of international cricket. The house is a perfect blend of modern design and comfort.
2.Jasprit Bumrah's house - A peaceful retreat
Bumrah's house includes a soundproof family room, designed to provide privacy and quiet moments with loved ones. The interiors feature muted tones and Feng Shui-inspired elements, reflecting Bumrah's belief in mental balance and stability. These spaces serve as a peaceful retreat from the constant spotlight.
3.Lush balcony garden
The balcony garden is one of Bumrah's favorite places to relax, decorated with small plants, wind chimes, and natural greenery. The space offers a quiet escape where the fast bowler unwinds away from the spotlight. It's often used for quiet downtime between training sessions and matches.
4.Jasprit Bumrah has personal gym at his house
The home includes a fully equipped personal gym, located near the balcony area, combining indoor training with a refreshing outdoor view. Fitness is central to Bumrah's routine, and the gym is a testament to his commitment. The design philosophy of the house focuses on simplicity and functionality, perfect for a professional athlete.
5.Jasprit Bumrah's house has Italian marble flooring
The bedroom blends comfort with modern design, featuring Italian marble flooring and soft neutral drapes. The space creates a soothing environment perfect for recovery after long matches. Large floor-to-ceiling windows allow sunlight to flood the living area.