Sports this week: From IND vs ENG ODI series to BWF Singapore Open, events you can't miss

From India vs England ODI series to BWF Singapore Open, here's a list of sporting events that will be taking place from July 11 to July 17.
The month of July has begun and so have the non-stop sporting events. From cricket to badminton, hockey and football, fans have a lot to stream and view.
1. Cricket - IND vs ENG ODI series and more
July 11 - Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4 (10:00 AM IST)
July 12 - India vs England, 1st ODI (05:30 PM IST)
July 12 - New Zealand vs Ireland, 2nd ODI (03:15 PM IST)
July 13 - West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI (07:00 PM IST)
July 14 - England vs India, 2nd ODI (05:30 PM IST)
July 15 - Ireland vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI (03:15 PM IST)
July 16 - West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI (07:00 PM IST)
July 16 - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 1 (10:00 AM IST)
July 17 - England vs India, 3rd ODI (05:30 PM IST)
July 17 - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 2 (10:00 AM IST)
2. Hockey - FIH Women's World Cup and more
July 11 - Indian Women vs Spain Women - 01:00 AM IST
July 12 - New Zealand Women vs Germany Women - 08:30 PM IST
July 12 - Netherlands Women vs Belgium Women - 11:00 PM IST
3. Badminton - BWF Singapore Open and more
BWF World Tour Men's and Women's Singapore Open - From July 12:
Parupalli Kashyap, Sameer Verma, HS Prannoy and Sai Praneeth are the Indian shuttlers who will headline the Men's Draw. T
Two-time Olympic champ PV Sindhu, alongside Saina Nehwal and Malvika Bansod, will be in action in the Women's singles category with Malvika set to face off against compatriot Nehwal.
4. Football
Club Friendlies:
July 12 - Manchester United vs Liverpool - 06:30 PM
July 13 - FC Barcelona vs Olot - 10:30 PM IST
July 15 - Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory - 03:35 PM IST
July 15 - Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 06:05 PM IST
July 16 - Tottenham vs Sevilla - 4:30 PM IST
July 16 - Arsenal vs Everton - 4:30 AM IST
July 16 - Chelsea vs Club America - 7:30 AM IST
UEFA Women's Euro 2022:
July 11 - Austria Women vs Northern Ireland Women - 09:30 PM IST
July 11 - England Women vs Norway Women - 12:30 AM IST
July 12 - Denmark Women vs Finland Women - 09:30 PM IST
July 12 - Germany Women vs Spain Women - 12:30 AM IST
July 13 - Sweden Women vs Switzerland Women - 09:30 PM IST
July 13 - Netherlands Women vs Portugal Women - 12:30 AM IST
July 14 - Italy Women vs Iceland Women - 09:30 PM IST
July 14 - France Women vs Belgium Women - 12:30 AM IST
July 15 - Austria Women vs Norway Women - 09:30 PM IST
July 15 - Northern Ireland Women vs England Women - 12:30 AM IST
July 16 - Denmark Women vs Spain Women - 12:30 AM IST
July 16 - Finland Women vs Germany Women - 12:30 AM IST
July 17 - Sweden Women vs Portugal Women - 09:30 PM IST
July 17 - Switzerland Women vs Netherlands Women - 09:30 PM IST