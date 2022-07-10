Sports this week: From IND vs ENG ODI series to BWF Singapore Open, events you can't miss

From India vs England ODI series to BWF Singapore Open, here's a list of sporting events that will be taking place from July 11 to July 17.

The month of July has begun and so have the non-stop sporting events. From cricket to badminton, hockey and football, fans have a lot to stream and view.

From India vs England ODI series to BWF Singapore Open, here's a list of sporting events that will be taking place from July 11 to July 17.