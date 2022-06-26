Sports this week: From India vs England to WWE Money in the Bank, events you can't miss

3/5

WWE Money In The Bank 2022 will be taking place on July 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Confirmed match card so far:

Men's MITB Ladder match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos (four participants yet to be announced)

Women's MITB ladder match: Asuka vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Lacey Evans (three participants yet to be announced)

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Carmella for the RAW Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey (C) vs.Natalya for the SmackDown Women's Championship

The Usos (C) vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Championship

Where to watch: Sony Sports Network and live streaming on the Sony LIV app and official website.