Sports this week: From India vs England to WWE Money in the Bank, events you can't miss

To know what sports events will be taking place from June 27 to July 3, you've arrived at the right place.
The new month is just around the corner, but there is not stop to sporting events. From non-stop cricket to tennis and WWE, sports are just getting even more exciting.
1. Cricket
June 28 (Tuesday)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier - Group Stage - T20 1 of 20 - Spain vs Malta (2:30 PM IST)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier - Group Stage - T20 2 of 20 - Belgium vs Gibraltar (2:30 PM IST)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier - Group Stage - T20 3 of 20 - Denmark vs Hungary (7:30 PM IST)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier - Group Stage - T20 4 of 20 - Portugal vs ISR (7:30 PM IST)
T20 1 of 3 - Singapore vs Malaysia (5:00 PM IST)
T20 2 of 2 - Ireland vs India (9:00 PM IST)
T20 1 of 2 - Canada vs Nepal (10 PM IST)
June 29 (Wednesday)
Test 1 of 2 - Sri Lanka vs Australia (10:00 AM IST)
One-off Tournaments - T20 1 of 6 - Namibia vs Jersey (1:30 PM IST)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier - Group Stage - T20 5 of 20 - Gibraltar vs Denmark (2:30 PM IST)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier - Group Stage - T20 6 of 20 - Malta vs Portugal (2:30 PM IST)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier - Group Stage - T20 7 of 20 - Hungary vs Belgium (7:30 PM IST)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier - Group Stage - T20 8 of 20 - ISR vs Spain (7:30 PM IST)
T20 2 of 3 - Singapore vs Malaysia (5:00 PM IST)
T20 2 of 2 - Canada vs Nepal (10:00 PM IST)
June 30 (Thursday)
One-off Tournaments - T20 2 of 6 - Namibia vs United States (1:30 PM IST)
T20 3 of 3 - Singapore vs Malaysia (5:00 PM IST)
July 1 (Friday)
One-off Tournaments - T20 3 of 6 - Namibia vs United States (1:30 PM IST)
One-off Tournaments - T20 4 of 6 - Namibia vs Jersey (5:30 PM IST)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier - Group Stage - T20 9 of 20 - Hungary vs Gibraltar (2:30 PM IST)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier - Group Stage - T20 10 of 20 - Spain vs Portugal (2:30 PM IST)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier - Group Stage - T20 11 of 20 - Denmark vs Belgium (7:30 PM IST)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier - Group Stage - T20 12 of 20 - Malta vs ISR (7:30 PM IST)
Test 5 (Reshulded) England vs India (3:30 PM IST)
July 2 (Saturday)
One-off Tournaments - T20 5 of 6 - United States vs Jersey (1:30 PM IST)
T20 1 of 3 - West Indies vs Bangladesh - (11:00 PM IST)
July 3 (Sunday)
One-off Tournaments - T20 1 of 13 - Maldives vs Thailand (7:30 PM IST)
One-off Tournaments - T20 2 of 13 - Malaysia vs Bhutan (12:00 PM IST)
One-off Tournaments - T20 6 of 6 - United States vs Jersey (1:30 PM IST)
T20 2 of 3 - West Indies vs Bangladesh - (11:00 PM IST)
2. Badminton
In Badminton, the Malaysia Open will begin from June 28 and will end on July 3.
Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy among others will be competing in the BWF World Tour event.
Men's Singles Round 1 Schedule:
Viktor Axelsen vs Kanta Tsuneyama
LeeCheuk vs Loh Kean Yew
Anthony Ginting vs Sai Praneeth
Kidambi Srikanth vs Sitthikom Thammasin
Chou Tien Chen vs Brian Yang
Liew Daren vs HS Prannoy
Jonatan Christie vs Sameer Verma
Tommy Sugiarto vs Kenta Nishimoto
Zhao Juan Peng vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn
Heo Kwang Hee vs Lakshya Sen
Wang Tzu Wei vs Kevin Cordon
Lu Guang Zu vs Anders Antonsen
Rasmus Gemke vs Shesar Hiren Rhustavito
Toma Junior Popov vs Lee Xii Jia
NG Ka Long Angus vs Mark Caljouw
Kantaphon Wangcharoen vs Kento Momota
Women's Singles Round 1 Schedule:
Akane Yamaguchi vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung
He Bing Jiao vs Wang Zhi Yi
Carolina Marin vs Qi Xuefei
Sayaka Takahashi vs Line Kjaersfeldt
An Se Young vs Yeo Jia Min
Line Christophersen vs Han Yue
Ratchanok Intanon vs Sim Yu Jin
Julie Dawall Jakobsen vs Beiwen Zhang
Saina Nehwal vs Iris Wang
Yvonne Li vs Nozomi Okuhara
Kim Ga Eun vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan
Zhang Yi Man vs Chen Yu Fei
Phittayaporn Chaiwan vs Fitriani
Pornpawee Chochuwong vs PV Sindhu
Michelle Li vs Supanida Katethong
Lianne Tange vs Tai Tzu Ying
Men's Doubles Round 1 Schedule (India):
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty vs Man Wei Chong/ Kai Wun Tee
He Ji Ting/ Zhou Hao Dong vs Attri Manu/ Reddy B. Sumeeth
Women's Doubles Round 1 Schedule (India):
Nami Matsuyama/ Chiharu Shida vs Ashwini Ponnappa/ n. Sikki Reddy
Haritha Harinarayanan/ Ashna Roy vs Jeong Na Eun/ Kim Hye Jeong
Ashwini Bhat/ Shikha Gautam vs Mayu Matsumoto/ Wakna Naghara
Mixed Doubles Round 1 Schedule (India):
Venkat Prasad/ Juhi Dewangan vs Kim Won Ho/ Jeong Na Eun
Where to watch: Voot Select and also at BWF's official Youtube channel BWF TV.
3. WWE
WWE Money In The Bank 2022 will be taking place on July 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Confirmed match card so far:
Men's MITB Ladder match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos (four participants yet to be announced)
Women's MITB ladder match: Asuka vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Lacey Evans (three participants yet to be announced)
Bianca Belair (C) vs. Carmella for the RAW Women's Championship
Ronda Rousey (C) vs.Natalya for the SmackDown Women's Championship
The Usos (C) vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Championship
Where to watch: Sony Sports Network and live streaming on the Sony LIV app and official website.
4. Wimbledon
Wimbledon which began on June 20 will go on till July 10. There are two important matches in Round 1.
Francisco Cerundolo vs Rafael Nadal - June 28
Novak Djokovic vs Facundo Bagis - June 28
Where to watch: The time for the same is not out yet, but fans can view the games on Star Sports Network and live streaming is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
5. NBA
On July 2-3, 2022 - California Classic in San Francisco – Lakers, Heat, Kings, Warriors.
This two-day, four-game basketball celebration will feature 2022 NBA Draft picks, second-year pros and more players competing to land their spot on an NBA roster for the 2022-23 season.