Sports this week: From India vs England to FIH Women's World Cup 2022, events you can't miss

  • Karen Noronha
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 03, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

The month of July has begun and so have the non-stop sporting events. From cricket to tennis and football, fans have a lot to stream and view.

So here's a list of sporting events that will be taking place from July 4 to July 10.

 

1. Cricket

Cricket
1/5

July 7 - England vs India, 1st T20I (10:30 PM IST)

July 9 - England vs India, 2nd T20I (7:00 PM IST)

July 10 - England vs India, 3rd T20I (7:00 PM IST)

 

July 8-12 - Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test (10:00 AM IST)

 

July 3 - West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I (11:00 PM IST)

July 7 - West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I (11:00 PM IST)

July 10 - West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI (7:00 PM IST)

 

July 3 - Malaysia vs Bhutan, 3rd Match (12:00 PM IST)

July 4 - Malaysia vs Thailand, 4th Match (8:00 AM IST)

July 4 - Bhutan vs Maldives, 5th Match (12:00 PM IST)

July 6 - Thailand vs Bhutan, 6th Match (8:00 AM IST)

July 6 - Malaysia vs Maldives, 7th Match (12:00 PM IST)

July 7 - Maldives vs Bhutan, 8th Match (8:00 AM IST)

July 7 - Malaysia vs Thailand, 8th Match (12:00 PM IST)

July 8 - Thailand vs Maldives, 10th Match (8:30 AM IST)

July 10 - Malaysia vs Maldives, 11th Match (8:00 AM IST)

July 19 - Bhutan vs Thailand, 12th Match (12:00 PM IST)

2. Hockey

Hockey
2/5

FIH Women's World Cup 2022:
 
July 3 - Indian Women vs England Women - 8 PM IST. 
 
July 5 - India Women vs China Women - 8 PM IST 
 
July 7 - India Women vs New Zealand Women - 11 PM IST.
 
 
 
EuroHockey5s Championship 2022 Men:
 
July 6 LUX v BEL (Pool A)
 
July 6 ARM v UKR (Pool A)
 
July 6 NED v SWE (Pool B)
 
July 6 CYP v CRO (Pool A)
 
July 6 AUT v FIN (Pool B)
 
July 6 LUX v POL (Pool A)
 
July 6 SUI v TUR (Pool B)
 
July 6 ARM v BEL (Pool A)
 
July 6 CYP v UKR (Pool A)
 
July 6 POL v CRO (Pool A)

3. Tennis

Tennis
3/5

Wimbledon Round of 16 (Women):

July 4 - Amanda Anisimova vs Harmony Tan

July 4 - Paula Badosa vs Simona Halep

July 4 - Alizé Cornet vs Ajla Tomljanović

July 4 - Elena Rybakina vs Petra Martić

 

Wimbledon Round of 16 (Men):

July 4 - Botic van de Zandschulp vs Rafael Nadal

July 4 - Cristian Garín vs Alex de Minaur

July 4 - Jason Kubler vs Taylor Fritz

July 4 - Brandon Nakashima vs Nick Kyrgios

4. Badminton

Badminton
4/5

Perodua Malaysia Masters 2022 - From July 5:

HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth, and Sameer Verma are the Indian shuttlers who will headline the Men's Draw, while PV Sindhu, who is the seventh seed and Saina Nehwal will be in action in the Women’s Singles along with Malvika Bansod.

 

5. Football

Football
5/5

UEFA Women's Euro - England:

Wednesday 6 July

Group A: England v Austria (20:00, Old Trafford)

Thursday 7 July

Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland (20:00, Southampton)

Friday 8 July

Group B: Spain vs Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes)

Group B: Germany vs Denmark (20:00, Brentford)

Saturday 9 July

Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland (17:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden (20:00, Sheffield)

Sunday 10 July

Group D: Belgium vs Iceland (17:00, Manchester)

Group D: France vs Italy (20:00, Rotherham)

