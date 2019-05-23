Snapchat 'baby filter': Internet send Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo back in time

Snapchat has kept amusing people with its different kinds of filters - be it turning the entire web into "cute puppy" face or the 'gender reversal' filter.
This time, however, Snapchat has made sure everyone visits their childhood. By using the app's new "baby filter", you can get transformed from a middle-aged man or woman to the baby version of yourself instantly.
While the filter has created a craze among people, some people on the Internet have taken the extra step to send sports personalities back in time.
1. Indian cricket World Cup squad
The Indian cricket team will be playing at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which will be held in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.
The internet made sure the latest craze of Snapchat 'baby filter' was used on the 15-member squad.
Epic baby filter XI #worldcup pic.twitter.com/5WUcG6oRjc— kamal Kishor parihar (@kaluparihar1) May 17, 2019
2. Some cricketes don't need filter
Not just the World Cup squad, there are many foreign cricketers as well who were transformed into kids.
While the filter fitted perfectly for some, there were some who do not need it due to their baby face.
Out very own Parthiv Patel makes it to that list. This man has no plans to age soon.
Not all cricketers need Snapchat's new baby face filter pic.twitter.com/deELa8He2p— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 17, 2019
3. CR7 as a kid
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the top players in today's generation. The stylish player has set records while playing for Manchester United and Real Madrid and also made it big at Juventus.
While his style of playing and his looks have not changed much, the filter used on him has surely made him look even cuter.
Someone used the baby snapchat filter on Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/DrBYa0Eftj— Riziă (@_RIZmadridista) May 22, 2019
4. Some famous football players as kids
If there is a baby Ronaldo there has to be a baby Messi.
The two have been competing against each other since their debuts and making sure they are a step ahead of the other.
While Lionel Messi is the strong favourite to claim the next Ballon d'Or after another stunning season with Barcelona, rival Cristiano Ronaldo is also making sure he wins the award.
When you use "baby filter" to check how would look some famous football players as kids #Ronaldo #Messi #Hazard #Costa pic.twitter.com/LiD6QZda1Q— FootballTalk.org (@FootballTalkX) May 22, 2019