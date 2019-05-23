Snapchat 'baby filter': Internet send Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo back in time

Snapchat has kept amusing people with its different kinds of filters - be it turning the entire web into "cute puppy" face or the 'gender reversal' filter.

This time, however, Snapchat has made sure everyone visits their childhood. By using the app's new "baby filter", you can get transformed from a middle-aged man or woman to the baby version of yourself instantly.

While the filter has created a craze among people, some people on the Internet have taken the extra step to send sports personalities back in time.