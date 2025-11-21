Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tattoo" put spotlight on their secret love story

4 . Palash Muchhal's special 'SM18' tattoo for wife-to-be Smriti Mandhana

Palash Muchhal's SM18 tattoo is a tribute to his soon-to-be wife cricketer Smriti Mandhana, on his forearm. The "SM" represents her initials, and the "18" is her jersey number. He revealed the tattoo after India's Women's World Cup win in November 2025, and it quickly went viral online as a symbol of their relationship and his pride in her achievement. However, it was not the first time when Palash falunted his special "SM18" tattoo, this tattoo has been visible in his several old photos and videos as well.