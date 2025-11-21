FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tattoo" put spotlight on their secret love story

Star India batter Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal are all set to tie the knot on November 23 after dating each other for 5 years. Ahead of their wedding, here's a look at Palash Muchhal's special tattoo that said it all.

Apurwa Amit | Nov 21, 2025, 10:25 AM IST

1.Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23
1

India's star batter and recent World Cup winner Smriti Mandhana, who recently got engaged to her long-time boyfriend music composer Palash Muchhal, is all set to get married on November 23.

2.PM Modi sends blessings to Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal ahead of their wedding

PM Modi sends blessings to Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal ahead of their wedding
2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes and blessings to Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal and their families, ahead of the wedding. An official letter from the Prime Minister's Office read, "It is delightful to learn about the wedding of Sou. Smriti and Chi. Palash, to be held on 23 November 2025. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Mandhana and Muchhal families on this auspicious and joyous occasion."

3.Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's first meeting

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's first meeting
3

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal first met in 2019 through mutual friends in Mumbai's creative circles. Their initial connection stemmed from shared interests in music and sports, which developed into a private friendship and later, a public relationship

4.Palash Muchhal's special 'SM18' tattoo for wife-to-be Smriti Mandhana

Palash Muchhal's special 'SM18' tattoo for wife-to-be Smriti Mandhana
4

Palash Muchhal's SM18 tattoo is a tribute to his soon-to-be wife cricketer Smriti Mandhana, on his forearm. The "SM" represents her initials, and the "18" is her jersey number. He revealed the tattoo after India's Women's World Cup win in November 2025, and it quickly went viral online as a symbol of their relationship and his pride in her achievement. However, it was not the first time when Palash falunted his special "SM18" tattoo, this tattoo has been visible in his several old photos and videos as well.

5.Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding venue

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding venue
5

According to several media reports, The duo will tied the knot in Smriti’s hometown of Sangli. Fittingly, the venue will be the same ground where she first learned to hold a bat. The place that saw her chase cricket balls as a teenager will soon see her walk down the aisle.

Advertisement
