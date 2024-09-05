Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Match-fixing has been around for over a century, with some of the most notorious scandals occurring in sports like football, basketball, cricket, and baseball.
Despite the severe consequences for those caught engaging in match-fixing, the scandals persist. Those involved often face fines, being banned from sports, or even serving time in jail. So, let's take a closer look at some of the most infamous match-fixing scandals that have damaged the reputation of sports.
1. Black Sox Scandal (Baseball)
One of the earliest match-fixing scandals to rock the world of sports involved eight members of the Chicago White Sox, a Major League Baseball team, who were discovered to have deliberately thrown parts of the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for monetary gain. Following the exposure of their wrongdoing, players such as Joe Jackson and Eddie Cicotte were handed lifetime bans from baseball. The mastermind behind the scandal was Chick Gandil, a member of the White Sox known for his nefarious tendencies and intimidating demeanor.
2. Calciopoli Scandal (Football)
The 2006 Calciopoli scandal had a profound impact on football fans worldwide, leaving many disillusioned with the sport. Italy's top clubs, including Juventus, AC Milan, Lazio, and Fiorentina, were embroiled in one of the largest match-fixing scandals in sports history. These clubs colluded to manipulate the appointment of match officials in order to achieve favorable outcomes in their games, tarnishing Italy's reputation in the global football community.
As a result of their involvement in the scandal, some of the key perpetrators, such as Fiorentina and Lazio, faced relegation to Serie B along with point deductions. Juventus, a powerhouse in Italian football, was also demoted to the second division. AC Milan managed to avoid relegation but began the 2007 season with a 15-point penalty and were prohibited from participating in the Champions League that year
3. 2000 IND vs SA series (Cricket)
One of the most significant match-fixing scandals in the history of cricket took place in 2000, when the Delhi Police revealed that they had intercepted incriminating conversations between Sanjay Chawla and Hansie Cronje. Hansie Cronje, a beloved and accomplished South African cricket player, was admired by fans around the world.
However, Cronje's reputation was tarnished due to his association with Sanjay Chawla, a prominent figure in the Indian betting ring. Initially, Cronje vehemently denied all accusations of match-fixing, even breaking down in tears. However, he eventually admitted to his involvement under intense cross-examination.
As a result of his actions, Hansie Cronje was handed a lifetime ban from playing cricket. Furthermore, there were lingering suspicions that Cronje's untimely death in a plane crash in 2002 may have been orchestrated as a result of his involvement in the scandal.
4. Malaysian Scandal (Badminton)
In 2018, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) imposed bans on two Malaysian players, Tan Chun Seang and Zulfadli Zulkiffli, for 15 and 20 years, respectively. Their transgression? Manipulating match outcomes during tournaments dating back to 2013. An independent panel established by the BWF uncovered a pattern of corrupt behavior by both players spanning numerous tournaments over the course of several years. These revelations emerged following a whistleblower's claim that Zulkiffli had solicited his involvement during a tournament in Brazil in 2016.
5. Mohammad Azharuddin (Cricket)
In the 1990s, Mohammad Azharuddin was a prominent batsman and respected leader of the Indian Cricket Team. However, his career took a dark turn when he was accused of involvement in match-fixing in 2000. Around the same time, South African cricketer Hansie Cronje also faced similar charges.
Cronje admitted to investigators that Azharuddin had introduced him to bookies, leading to his own involvement in match-fixing. As a result, Cronje was found guilty of manipulating three One Day Internationals (ODIs) by law enforcement. Subsequently, both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) imposed a permanent ban on Cronje.
Azharuddin, on the other hand, claimed that he was being unfairly targeted due to his religious beliefs as a Muslim. Despite his protests, he was banned from cricket by the BCCI and ICC. However, in 2012, the Andhra Pradesh High Court lifted the ban on Azharuddin, allowing him to return to the sport he loved.
6. The No-Ball scandal of Pakistan
In 2010, members of the Pakistani national cricket team were caught in an undercover investigation by News of the World, revealing their involvement in collecting bribes from bookmaker Mazhar Majeed in exchange for deliberately playing no-balls.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) found Salman, Mohammad Asif, and Mohammad Amir guilty of these actions and subsequently suspended them from the sport for a period of five to ten years.
Furthermore, in 2011, the trio faced additional accusations of conspiring to intentionally play no-balls during Test matches. As a result, they were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 6 to 32 months.
7. Tim Donaghy - Betting crime
Tim Donaghy was once a highly respected NBA referee until he became embroiled in a significant betting scandal that ultimately destroyed his career and tarnished his reputation. Investigations uncovered that Donaghy had been placing bets on NBA games that he was officiating, often leading to higher scores. As a result of his actions, Donaghy was sentenced to 15 months in prison and three years of supervised probation.
8. West Germany vs. Austria, 1982 World Cup
Did you know that match-fixing can occur even in prestigious events like the World Cup? This unfortunate reality was brought to light during a match between West Germany and Austria in the 1982 World Cup. The Germans found themselves on the brink of elimination and required a victory against Austria to advance at the expense of Algeria.
Despite scoring an early goal, West Germany inexplicably ceased their attacking efforts and appeared to collude with Austria to adopt a defensive stance. The match ended in a 1-0 victory for the Germans, securing their spot in the next stage. Despite protests from Algerian officials, no concrete evidence of foul play was uncovered, leading to the conclusion that no rules were violated.
This incident is widely regarded as one of the most significant scandals in the history of football at a World Cup tournament.
9. IPL Fixing Scandal
In a country where cricket is practically a religion, it's no surprise that a major league would get caught up in one of the biggest match-fixing scandals in the sport. Three players from the Rajasthan Royals - Ajit Chandila, Ankeet Chavan, and S. Sreesanth - were accused by the Delhi Police of being involved in spot-fixing during the sixth Indian Premier League season.
Not only were these players under investigation, but 23 other people, including bookmakers, actors, and co-owners like Vindu Dara Singh and Gurunath Meiyappan, were also caught up in the mess. They were even accused of having connections to some pretty shady characters like Chhota Shakeel and Dawood Ibrahim by the police.
But, due to a lack of evidence and cooperation between the police departments, some of these individuals, including Sreesanth and Chavan, were eventually released.