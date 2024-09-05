Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Throughout the years, there have been numerous attempts to sway the results of games by offering bribes to players, coaches, referees, and other sports officials. Match-fixing has been around for over a century, with some of the most notorious scandals occurring in sports like football, basketball, cricket, and baseball.

Despite the severe consequences for those caught engaging in match-fixing, the scandals persist. Those involved often face fines, being banned from sports, or even serving time in jail. So, let's take a closer look at some of the most infamous match-fixing scandals that have damaged the reputation of sports.