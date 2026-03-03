FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

No Dry Day in Delhi on Holi 2026 as govt permits liquor shops to stay open

Holi 2026: Ranbir Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi enjoy festivities with kids - Watch viral videos

US, Israel-Iran War: Survivors recount heartbreaking horror stories of death and destruction

Will Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan join US-Iran war after being attacked? Will Pakistan join Riyadh? Details here

Vivek Oberoi urges Indians not to spread panic amid rising tensions in Middle East: 'Choose empathy above all else'

Voice Powered AI Development: Elevating productivity with Claude Code and Wispr Flow

Who Makes Best Super Clone Watches: Replicawrist Leads the Market

Emirates flight EK501 from India makes unusual double reverse amid heigh security alert in UAE

7 best Android tools to watch in 2026

Holi Bonanza in Madhya Pradesh government employees: CM Mohan Yadav announces 3% DA hike, salary to increase from THIS date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup amid ICC review: A look at his family, luxurious property, net worth

Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup: A look at his family, property, net worth

US, Israel-Iran War: Survivors recount heartbreaking horror stories of death and destruction

US, Israel-Iran War: Survivors recount heartbreaking horror stories of death and

Vivek Oberoi urges Indians not to spread panic amid rising tensions in Middle East: 'Choose empathy above all else'

Vivek Oberoi urges Indians not to spread panic amid Middle East conflict

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow with modern interiors, lush green garden and more | See pics

Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow | See Pics

Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup amid ICC review: A look at his family, luxurious property, net worth

Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup: A look at his family, property, net worth

Apple launches iPhone 17e in India: Know design, specifications, colour options of most affordable iPhone in 17 series; Check prices in India, Dubai, US

Apple launches iPhone 17e in India: Know design, specifications, colour options

HomePhotos

SPORTS

Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup amid ICC review: A look at his family, luxurious property, net worth

Sanju Samson can face a match ban for tossing his helmet into the air during the victory celebration, since, according to ICC rules, throwing equipment on the field is considered misconduct, sparking talk of possible action. Amid ICC review, here take a look at his family, property and networth.

Varsha Agarwal | Mar 03, 2026, 02:40 PM IST

1.Sanju Samson performance in Ind vs WI T20 World Cup 2026

Sanju Samson performance in Ind vs WI T20 World Cup 2026
1

Indian batter Sanju Samson, with his masterclass 97* against the West Indies help India seal the semifinal spot in the ICC T20 World Cup. In what is being called one of the most mature knocks of his career on Sunday at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, he single-handedly helped India to chase a challenging total of 196 runs against the West Indies in a must-win virtual quarterfinal clash.  This knock comes after a long battle with inconsistency, either struggling to convert his starts into something of substance or not taking off at all. 

Advertisement

2.Sanju Samson's family

Sanju Samson's family
2

Born on 11 November 1994 in Pulluvila, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum), Kerala, Sanju Samson was born into a Malayali Christian family. His father, Samson Viswanath, was formerly a police constable at Delhi Police and a retired football player who has represented Delhi in the Santhosh Trophy and his mother, Ligy Viswanath, is a housewife. His elder brother, Saly Samson, has represented Kerala in junior cricket and currently works in the AG's office.

3.Sanju Samson's wife

Sanju Samson's wife
3

Cricketer Sanju Samson is married to Charulatha Remesh. They met in college and tied the knot on December 22, 2018, in a private ceremony in Kovalam, Kerala. Charulatha holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Mar Ivanios College and a Master's degree in Human Resources from Loyola College of Social Sciences. She recently went viral on March 1, 2026, after sharing a touching video call with Sanju following his match-winning performance against the West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026.

4.Sanju Samson's luxurious property

Sanju Samson's luxurious property
4

The cricketer reportedly owns a Rs 6 crore bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram and has invested in real estate in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. His car collection includes Lexus ES 300h (Rs 56 lakh), Range Rover Sport (Rs 1.64 crore - Rs 1.84 crore), BMW 5 Series (Rs 52 lakh),  Audi A6 (Rs 65 lakh) and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, according to ETNow reports.

TRENDING NOW

5.Sanju Samson's networth

Sanju Samson's networth
5

Sanju has amassed a sizable financial portfolio over time with hefty IPL contracts, brand sponsorships and match fees. According to most financial estimates, his net worth is placed between Rs 75 and Rs 86 crore, according to many publications, depending on property valuations and endorsement deals.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
No Dry Day in Delhi on Holi 2026 as govt permits liquor shops to stay open
No Dry Day in Delhi on Holi 2026 as govt permits liquor shops to stay open
Holi 2026: Ranbir Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi enjoy festivities with kids - Watch viral videos
Holi 2026: Ranbir, Soha-Kunal, Neha-Angad enjoy festivities with kids
US, Israel-Iran War: Survivors recount heartbreaking horror stories of death and destruction
US, Israel-Iran War: Survivors recount heartbreaking horror stories of death and
Will Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan join US-Iran war after being attacked? Will Pakistan join Riyadh? Details here
Will Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan join US-Iran war?
Vivek Oberoi urges Indians not to spread panic amid rising tensions in Middle East: 'Choose empathy above all else'
Vivek Oberoi urges Indians not to spread panic amid Middle East conflict
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow with modern interiors, lush green garden and more | See pics
Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow | See Pics
Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup amid ICC review: A look at his family, luxurious property, net worth
Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup: A look at his family, property, net worth
Apple launches iPhone 17e in India: Know design, specifications, colour options of most affordable iPhone in 17 series; Check prices in India, Dubai, US
Apple launches iPhone 17e in India: Know design, specifications, colour options
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Family: Meet Iran's late supreme leader's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh and his six children
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's family: Meet his wife and 6 children
In pictures How Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed
In pictures How Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement