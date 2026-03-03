Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup amid ICC review: A look at his family, luxurious property, net worth

No Dry Day in Delhi on Holi 2026 as govt permits liquor shops to stay open
Varsha Agarwal | Mar 03, 2026, 02:40 PM IST
1.Sanju Samson performance in Ind vs WI T20 World Cup 2026
Indian batter Sanju Samson, with his masterclass 97* against the West Indies help India seal the semifinal spot in the ICC T20 World Cup. In what is being called one of the most mature knocks of his career on Sunday at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, he single-handedly helped India to chase a challenging total of 196 runs against the West Indies in a must-win virtual quarterfinal clash. This knock comes after a long battle with inconsistency, either struggling to convert his starts into something of substance or not taking off at all.
2.Sanju Samson's family
Born on 11 November 1994 in Pulluvila, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum), Kerala, Sanju Samson was born into a Malayali Christian family. His father, Samson Viswanath, was formerly a police constable at Delhi Police and a retired football player who has represented Delhi in the Santhosh Trophy and his mother, Ligy Viswanath, is a housewife. His elder brother, Saly Samson, has represented Kerala in junior cricket and currently works in the AG's office.
3.Sanju Samson's wife
Cricketer Sanju Samson is married to Charulatha Remesh. They met in college and tied the knot on December 22, 2018, in a private ceremony in Kovalam, Kerala. Charulatha holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Mar Ivanios College and a Master's degree in Human Resources from Loyola College of Social Sciences. She recently went viral on March 1, 2026, after sharing a touching video call with Sanju following his match-winning performance against the West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026.
4.Sanju Samson's luxurious property
The cricketer reportedly owns a Rs 6 crore bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram and has invested in real estate in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. His car collection includes Lexus ES 300h (Rs 56 lakh), Range Rover Sport (Rs 1.64 crore - Rs 1.84 crore), BMW 5 Series (Rs 52 lakh), Audi A6 (Rs 65 lakh) and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, according to ETNow reports.
5.Sanju Samson's networth
Sanju has amassed a sizable financial portfolio over time with hefty IPL contracts, brand sponsorships and match fees. According to most financial estimates, his net worth is placed between Rs 75 and Rs 86 crore, according to many publications, depending on property valuations and endorsement deals.