Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup amid ICC review: A look at his family, luxurious property, net worth

1 . Sanju Samson performance in Ind vs WI T20 World Cup 2026

1

Indian batter Sanju Samson, with his masterclass 97* against the West Indies help India seal the semifinal spot in the ICC T20 World Cup. In what is being called one of the most mature knocks of his career on Sunday at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, he single-handedly helped India to chase a challenging total of 196 runs against the West Indies in a must-win virtual quarterfinal clash. This knock comes after a long battle with inconsistency, either struggling to convert his starts into something of substance or not taking off at all.