Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle

SPORTS
Vaishali Shastri | Mar 10, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
1.Family
Sanju Samson was born in a Malayali Christian family to Samson Viswanath and Ligy Viswanath on November 11, 1994, in Vizhinjam, in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. He married his girlfriend Charulatha Ramesh in 2018. Sanju Samson's wife support him in his career.
2.Education
Sanju studied at Rosary Senior Secondary School, Delhi and graduated high school from St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram. He pursued a BA degree in English literature from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram.
3.Career achievements
Sanju Samson made a major comeback in the recently concluded World Cup. His experience guided India in clinching the title for a record third time. Samson has also been a top-class player in the IPL over the years making three centuries in T20 2024. He took the skipper duties for Rajasthan Royals in the 2021 edition and carried his side to the finals in the 2022 season. Samson will now be seen in the Yellow jersey in the next IPL season, after signing Chennai Super Kings
4.Net worth
The wicket-keeper-batter signed with the Chennai Super Kings for Rs 18 crore, ahead of the 2026 season, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league. He made a central contract with the BCCI under the Grade C category, earning yearly payment of Rs 1 crore. He also earns match fees when playing for India, of about Rs 3 lakh for a T20 match and Rs 6 lakh for an ODI.
According to Siasat, he has earned over Rs 100 crore from IPL salaries. His total net worth as of 2026 is estimated to be between Rs 85 crore and Rs 100 crore. His yearly income also includes brand endorsements.
5.Luxury lifestyle
Sanju Samson's bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, is a luxurious haven worth around Rs 6 crores. The bungalow is surrounded by a variety of trees and plants, adding to the peaceful and secluded ambiance. The spacious balcony is designed for comfort and socializing, making it an ideal spot for the couple. Designs are modern and simple.