Sania Mirza: A look back at her illustrious Grand Slam career

Sania Mirza and her American partner Madison Keys were eliminated from the WTA Dubai event on Tuesday, losing 4-6, 0-6 to the Russian duo of Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova. This marked the end of Mirza's international tennis career, which she had capped off with a runner-up finish in the mixed doubles event at the Australian Open last month, alongside compatriot Rohan Bopanna.

In a glittering 20-year career, during which she won 43 WTA doubles titles and one singles trophy, Sania Mirza has been a trailblazer for women in sport. Recently, she added another chapter to her legacy by taking on the role of mentor to the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise in the Women's Premier League, further cementing her status as a pioneering figure in the world of female athletics.

Here is a glimpse into some of the most remarkable records that she achieved during her illustrious career.