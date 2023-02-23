Sania Mirza: A look back at her illustrious Grand Slam career

In a glittering 20-year career, during which she won 43 WTA doubles titles and one singles trophy, Sania Mirza has been a trailblazer for women in sport.
Sania Mirza and her American partner Madison Keys were eliminated from the WTA Dubai event on Tuesday, losing 4-6, 0-6 to the Russian duo of Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova. This marked the end of Mirza's international tennis career, which she had capped off with a runner-up finish in the mixed doubles event at the Australian Open last month, alongside compatriot Rohan Bopanna.
In a glittering 20-year career, during which she won 43 WTA doubles titles and one singles trophy, Sania Mirza has been a trailblazer for women in sport. Recently, she added another chapter to her legacy by taking on the role of mentor to the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise in the Women's Premier League, further cementing her status as a pioneering figure in the world of female athletics.
Here is a glimpse into some of the most remarkable records that she achieved during her illustrious career.
1. Asian Games debut – 2002
Sania Mirza's favorite hunting ground is likely the Asian Games, where she boasts of eight medals. Her first, a bronze in mixed doubles, came in her debut appearance at the continental showpiece in 2002 in Busan, South Korea, when she was just 15 years old. Mirza partnered with Leander Paes to proudly represent India.
2. Winning Girls' Doubles at Wimbledon 2003
Sania Mirza of India and Alisa Kleybanova of Russia beamed with joy as they proudly held their trophies aloft following their triumphant victory in the Girls' Doubles Final on the final day of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships on July 6, 2003 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London.
3. Hyderabad Open - 2004
Sania Mirza made history when she won her first WTA title in 2004, teaming up with Liezel Huber to take the doubles crown at the Hyderabad Open.
4. Australian Open debut - 2005
Sania Mirza made her Grand Slam debut at the 2005 Australian Open, where she faced off against the experienced Cindy Watson. At just 18 years old, Mirza was a wild card entry in the tournament, and her nerves were palpable as she faced a local favorite who was nearly a decade her senior.
Sania was down 3-2 in the second set when she made a strategic move to shift away from powerful strokes and instead focus on long rallies. This proved to be the pivotal moment of the match, as it forced Watson into making costly errors. Sania Mirza then took the next four games to win the second set 6-3 before accelerating her momentum to take the decisive set 6-0.
5. Australia Open - 2009
Bhupathi and Mirza had won two Grand Slams together before parting ways in 2012. Mirza made history when she became the first female player from India to win a Grand Slam, claiming the 2009 Australian Open trophy with Bhupathi, followed by the 2012 French Open.
6. US Open mixed doubles title - 2014
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her partner Bruno Soares overcame a few anxious moments in the match tie break to clinch their third Grand Slam mixed doubles title at the 2014 US Open . The top-seeded Indo-Brazilian duo squandered five consecutive championship points before ultimately prevailing 6-1, 2-6, 11-9 in a thrilling match that lasted a full hour. Abigail Spears of the USA and Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico put up a valiant effort, but ultimately fell short of the title.
7. Number 1 in WTA's doubles ranking - 2015
Sania Mirza is the first Indian woman to reach the pinnacle of the doubles rankings in Lawn Tennis. Only Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi have achieved such a remarkable feat in their respective golden eras of the late 1990s for India in the men's doubles category.
8. US Open 2015
Top-seeded Sania Mirza of India and Martina Hingis of Switzerland dominated the fourth-seeded team of Casey Dellacqua of Australia and Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan in a lopsided match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, winning the 2015 US Open women's doubles title in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.