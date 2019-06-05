Search icon
IND vs SA World Cup 2019: 'Bumroh Bumroh'- Twitter unleashes memes and jokes as India restrict South Africa at 227

Twitter reacted with Memes after South Africa's batting order failed against Indian bowlers.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 05, 2019, 08:01 PM IST

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat against India in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. South Africa managed to put up 227/9 against the Men in Blue to chase down. Twitter went full-savage mode on South Africa's batting display and on how good Chahal, Bumrah, and Co. were with the ball. 

1. South Africa wasnt ready

South Africa wasnt ready
1/3

 

2. Bumra, South Africa and the pavilion

Bumra, South Africa and the pavilion
2/3

 

3. They just keep coming

They just keep coming
3/3

 

