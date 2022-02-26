Russia-Ukraine crisis: From Champions League final to Formula One Grand Prix - Major sporting events cancelled in Russia

On February 24, just before dawn, Russia had launched a wide-ranged military attack on Ukraine. Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin, with an estimated 100,000 people fleeing as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities.

Within hours of the first attack, Russia was able to destroy several Ukrainian military installations and attack other cities of the country. By Friday, the Russian forces had managed to move deeper into Ukraine.

Amid the crisis, sports bodies moved quickly to strip Russia of events, with St Petersburg losing the Champions League final while the Formula One Grand Prix was not being held in Sochi. A look at other sporting bodies that have stripped Russia of events.

(Inputs from Reuters)