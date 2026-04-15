RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt after ankle injury

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Italy wedding was gatecrashed by 'maharaja' in BMW, security head reveals shocking incident

From Game of Thrones, Friends, to House of the Dragon S3, Harry Potter series, here's how Indian audience can enjoy these titles in their home

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Results out; Check eligibility, deadline, fee details for second Board Exam

Amravati minor sexual abuse case: Accused teen’s home demolished; How Maharashtra’s Tanveer Ahmed targeted girls?

Using Dreamina Seedance 2.0 to make pixel-style video Dreamina Seedance 2.0 enables content creators to create pixel-style videos.

Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey’s Burnett Homoeopathy Hosts 4th World Homoeopathy Summit in London

Fact check: Did boxer Neeraj Goyat brutally attack Pulkit Samrat, Divyendu Sharma? Here's the truth behind viral video

Damini Rijhwani Is Bringing Clinical AI to India's Booming Aesthetic Medicine Market

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2026: Class 10 result declared; How to check marks on DigiLocker, Umang App, call and SMS

CBSE Class 10 results 2026 OUT: Check direct link, pass percentage, other details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
OTT Releases This Week (April 13-19): Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Italy wedding was gatecrashed by 'maharaja' in BMW, security head reveals shocking incident

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Italy wedding was gatecrashed by 'maharaja'

From Game of Thrones, Friends, to House of the Dragon S3, Harry Potter series, here's how Indian audience can enjoy these titles in their home

From GOT to Harry Potter, here's how Indian audience can enjoy these shows

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (April 13-19): Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfriend often seen cheering for him

Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfrie

RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt after ankle injury

RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt

HomePhotos

SPORTS

RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt after ankle injury

Virat Kohli’s availability remains in doubt after he picked up an ankle injury against Mumbai Indians, raising concerns for RCB ahead of their crucial match vs LSG despite coming off a strong win.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 15, 2026, 03:44 PM IST

1.Virat Kohli concern for RCB ahead of LSG clash:

Virat Kohli concern for RCB ahead of LSG clash:
1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face a major worry ahead of their IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with uncertainty surrounding Virat Kohli’s availability. The situation has raised concern among fans, especially ahead of the important fixture.

Advertisement

2.RCB’s recent winning momentum:

RCB’s recent winning momentum:
2

RCB come into the contest after a strong 18-run victory over the Mumbai Indians in their previous match on April 12. The defending champions will now aim to continue their winning run at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

3.High-stakes clash vs LSG:

High-stakes clash vs LSG:
3

RCB are set to take on Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants on April 15. The match is expected to be a crucial encounter in the tournament as both teams look to strengthen their position in the standings.

4.Virat Kohli injury scare:

Virat Kohli injury scare:
4

The biggest concern for RCB is Virat Kohli, who reportedly picked up an ankle issue during the match against the Mumbai Indians. His fitness ahead of the LSG clash remains uncertain, creating tension within the camp.

Also read: 'Ayush Mhatre is special': CSK batter Dewald Brevis praises youngster as team makes strong comeback

TRENDING NOW

5.Will Virat Kohli feature against LSG?

Will Virat Kohli feature against LSG?
5

With Kohli’s availability still in doubt, fans are eagerly waiting for clarity on whether he will take the field. The star batter had earlier played a strong knock of 50 off 38 balls against MI, making his potential absence a major blow for RCB.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Italy wedding was gatecrashed by 'maharaja' in BMW, security head reveals shocking incident
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Italy wedding was gatecrashed by 'maharaja'
From Game of Thrones, Friends, to House of the Dragon S3, Harry Potter series, here's how Indian audience can enjoy these titles in their home
From GOT to Harry Potter, here's how Indian audience can enjoy these shows
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Results out; Check eligibility, deadline, fee details for second Board Exam
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Results out; Check eligibility, deadline, fee detai
Amravati minor sexual abuse case: Accused teen’s home demolished; How Maharashtra’s Tanveer Ahmed targeted girls?
Amravati minor sexual abuse case: Accused teen’s home demolished; How Maharashtr
Using Dreamina Seedance 2.0 to make pixel-style video Dreamina Seedance 2.0 enables content creators to create pixel-style videos.
Using Dreamina Seedance 2.0 to make pixel-style video Dreamina Seedance 2.0 enab
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (April 13-19): Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfriend often seen cheering for him
Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfrie
RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt after ankle injury
RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, 5 players with most runs for single team in IPL history
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, 5 players with most runs for single team
Asha Bhosle's demise: Adore her timeless saree collection, everlasting music and fashion legacy in Bollywood
Asha Bhosle's demise: Adore her timeless saree collection, everlasting music
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement