RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt after ankle injury

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SPORTS
Anshika Pandey | Apr 15, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
1.Virat Kohli concern for RCB ahead of LSG clash:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face a major worry ahead of their IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with uncertainty surrounding Virat Kohli’s availability. The situation has raised concern among fans, especially ahead of the important fixture.
2.RCB’s recent winning momentum:
RCB come into the contest after a strong 18-run victory over the Mumbai Indians in their previous match on April 12. The defending champions will now aim to continue their winning run at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
3.High-stakes clash vs LSG:
RCB are set to take on Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants on April 15. The match is expected to be a crucial encounter in the tournament as both teams look to strengthen their position in the standings.
4.Virat Kohli injury scare:
The biggest concern for RCB is Virat Kohli, who reportedly picked up an ankle issue during the match against the Mumbai Indians. His fitness ahead of the LSG clash remains uncertain, creating tension within the camp.
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5.Will Virat Kohli feature against LSG?
With Kohli’s availability still in doubt, fans are eagerly waiting for clarity on whether he will take the field. The star batter had earlier played a strong knock of 50 off 38 balls against MI, making his potential absence a major blow for RCB.