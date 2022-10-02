In Pics: PV Sindhu enjoys Navratri clad in Gujarati attire during 36th National Games

PV Sindhu attended a Navrati event in Surat on Saturday, wherein she could be seen all dolled up in traditional Gujarati attire.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist PV Sindhu may not be able to participate in the ongoing 36th National Games owing to an ankle injury, but that didn't stop the ace shuttler from attending a Navratri event in Surat on Saturday.

Clad in traditional Gujarati attire, Sindhu was also joined by her fellow shuttlers Chirag Shetty and HS Prannoy at the event. Check out Sindhu having a gala time during Navratri:

(Image courtesy: SAI Media)