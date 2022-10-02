Search icon
In Pics: PV Sindhu enjoys Navratri clad in Gujarati attire during 36th National Games

PV Sindhu attended a Navrati event in Surat on Saturday, wherein she could be seen all dolled up in traditional Gujarati attire.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 02, 2022, 07:07 AM IST

Two-time Olympic gold medalist PV Sindhu may not be able to participate in the ongoing 36th National Games owing to an ankle injury, but that didn't stop the ace shuttler from attending a Navratri event in Surat on Saturday.

Clad in traditional Gujarati attire, Sindhu was also joined by her fellow shuttlers Chirag Shetty and HS Prannoy at the event. Check out Sindhu having a gala time during Navratri:

(Image courtesy: SAI Media)

1. PV Sindhu enjoys Navrati

Having won the gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, Sindhu injured her ankle and thus decided to skip the 36th National Games. However, she is still attending all the various events held during the Games, as well as attending a Navratri event in Surat on Saturday. 

2. PV Sindhu having gala time during Navratri event

Sindhu is currently in Gujarat for the 36th National Games. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to social media to post a video of Sindhu, in which she can be seen keenly observing the process of diamond polishing.
 
"Surat, the land of diamonds welcomed the diamond of Sports world, Badminton Champ @Pvsindhu1. Sindhu was invited to see the process of diamond polishing," wrote SAI Media in a tweet along with the video.
 
 
 
 

3. Sindhu was also joined by Chirag Shetty and HS Prannoy

In another post, the ace Indian shuttler was seen in Gujarati attire, having some happy moments during the Navratri festival event. She was joined by other Indian players -- Chirag Shetty and HS Prannoy.

"All glittery in Gujarati attire, @Pvsindhu1 enjoying #Navratri vibes in #Surat on Saturday night along with @Shettychirag04 and @PRANNOYHSPRI," tweeted SAI.

 

4. Sindhu's road to recovery

The 27-year-old Sindhu is currently on the path to recovery after sustaining an ankle injury during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She is not competing in the National Games 2022 due to the same injury.

5. Sindhu had also attended the opening ceremony of National Games

However, it hasn't stopped the Indian badminton star from taking part in various activities during her stay in Gujarat in the last few days. She was also part of the Opening Ceremony of the 36th National Games along with other eminent sports personalities. 

6. Sindhu looks gorgeous in Gujarati attire

PV Sindhu sure does look gorgeous in Gujarati attire. Earlier, track and field legend Anju Bobby George had also shared a video of Sindhu doing Garba, along with Trupti Murgunde. 

7. PV Sindhu recently gave Anupam Kher a tour of her house

The Indian shuttler had recently invited Anupam Kher over to her house, and the Bollywood icon was stunned after seeing Sindhu's trophy cabinet. 

