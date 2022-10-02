In Pics: PV Sindhu enjoys Navratri clad in Gujarati attire during 36th National Games

PV Sindhu attended a Navrati event in Surat on Saturday, wherein she could be seen all dolled up in traditional Gujarati attire.
Two-time Olympic gold medalist PV Sindhu may not be able to participate in the ongoing 36th National Games owing to an ankle injury, but that didn't stop the ace shuttler from attending a Navratri event in Surat on Saturday.
Clad in traditional Gujarati attire, Sindhu was also joined by her fellow shuttlers Chirag Shetty and HS Prannoy at the event. Check out Sindhu having a gala time during Navratri:
(Image courtesy: SAI Media)
1. PV Sindhu enjoys Navrati
Having won the gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, Sindhu injured her ankle and thus decided to skip the 36th National Games. However, she is still attending all the various events held during the Games, as well as attending a Navratri event in Surat on Saturday.
2. PV Sindhu having gala time during Navratri event
Surat the land of diamonds welcomed the of Sports world, Badminton Champ @Pvsindhu1— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 1, 2022
Sindhu was invited to see the process of diamond polishing. Have a look at some shining glimpses from the event#36thNationalGames #NationalGames2022 pic.twitter.com/R1j4fleost
3. Sindhu was also joined by Chirag Shetty and HS Prannoy
In another post, the ace Indian shuttler was seen in Gujarati attire, having some happy moments during the Navratri festival event. She was joined by other Indian players -- Chirag Shetty and HS Prannoy.
"All glittery in Gujarati attire, @Pvsindhu1 enjoying #Navratri vibes in #Surat on Saturday night along with @Shettychirag04 and @PRANNOYHSPRI," tweeted SAI.
All glittery in Gujarati attire, @Pvsindhu1 enjoying #Navratri vibes in #Surat on Saturday night along with @Shettychirag04— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 1, 2022
and @PRANNOYHSPRI
Looking gorgeous Sindhu#36thNationalGames #NationalGames2022 pic.twitter.com/bsSgSKDZYW
4. Sindhu's road to recovery
The 27-year-old Sindhu is currently on the path to recovery after sustaining an ankle injury during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She is not competing in the National Games 2022 due to the same injury.
5. Sindhu had also attended the opening ceremony of National Games
However, it hasn't stopped the Indian badminton star from taking part in various activities during her stay in Gujarat in the last few days. She was also part of the Opening Ceremony of the 36th National Games along with other eminent sports personalities.
6. Sindhu looks gorgeous in Gujarati attire
PV Sindhu sure does look gorgeous in Gujarati attire. Earlier, track and field legend Anju Bobby George had also shared a video of Sindhu doing Garba, along with Trupti Murgunde.
7. PV Sindhu recently gave Anupam Kher a tour of her house
The Indian shuttler had recently invited Anupam Kher over to her house, and the Bollywood icon was stunned after seeing Sindhu's trophy cabinet.