PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

The legend of Milkha Singh, known as the "Flying Sikh," is a tale of near misses. At the 1960 Rome Olympics, Singh was favored to win a medal in the 400 meters. Leading the race for the first 200 meters, a momentary glance back cost him precious time. South Africa's Malcolm Spence surged ahead, pushing Singh to fourth place with a time of 45.73 seconds, just 0.1 seconds shy of the bronze medal. This heartbreaking near-miss remained a source of pain for Singh and his fans.