PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

Paris Olympics 2024: Here's a list of the most heartbreaking moments for Indian athletes at the Olympics.
From Vinesh Phogat's disqualification due to a slight weight excess to PT Usha's near-miss for bronze by 1/100th of a second, these are some of the most heartbreaking moments for Indian athletes at the Olympics.
1. Vinesh Phogat
India’s wrestling sensation, Vinesh Phogat, showcased an incredible performance in the Women’s Wrestling 50kg event. She secured thrilling victories over top opponents, including a stunning 3-2 win against Japan’s Yui Susaki, who had been unbeaten in 82 international bouts. Phogat continued her dominance by defeating Ukrainian Ostava Livach and Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez with a 5-0 scoreline. However, just as she was on the brink of making history, Phogat was disqualified for being slightly over the 50kg limit during the weigh-in.
2. Nisha Dahiya
Nisha Dahiya's Olympic journey in the 68kg wrestling category was marked by heartbreak. Leading 6-1 in her quarter-final bout against Pak Sol Gum of North Korea, Dahiya suffered a finger injury. Despite receiving medical attention, she was unable to maintain her lead and eventually lost 10-8. The injury was later diagnosed as a dislocated shoulder and a fractured finger, compounding her challenges.
3. Milkha Singh
The legend of Milkha Singh, known as the "Flying Sikh," is a tale of near misses. At the 1960 Rome Olympics, Singh was favored to win a medal in the 400 meters. Leading the race for the first 200 meters, a momentary glance back cost him precious time. South Africa's Malcolm Spence surged ahead, pushing Singh to fourth place with a time of 45.73 seconds, just 0.1 seconds shy of the bronze medal. This heartbreaking near-miss remained a source of pain for Singh and his fans.
4. PT Usha
PT Usha, the "Payyoli Express," was a trailblazer for Indian athletics. At the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, she competed in the 400-meter hurdles, a new event for women. Usha clocked 56.81 seconds in the heats and 55.54 seconds in the semi-finals, setting a Commonwealth record. However, a false start in the final disrupted her rhythm, and she narrowly missed the bronze by 1/100th of a second, finishing fourth with a time of 55.42 seconds.
5. Joydeep Karmakar
Joydeep Karmakar's story in rifle shooting is one of perseverance and heartbreak. At the 2012 London Olympics, Karmakar competed in the Men's 50-meter Rifle Prone event. Despite a strong comeback, he found himself tied with nine others and had to compete in a shoot-off to reach the finals. Battling a cramp in his right calf, Karmakar finished fourth, missing the bronze by a mere 1.9 points.