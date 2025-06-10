4 . Lockie Ferguson

4

Lockie Ferguson entered IPL 2025 with a reputation as one of the fastest bowlers in the world. Unfortunately for PBKS, his performances didn’t match the hype. Plagued by injuries and lacking rhythm, his express pace often became a liability as he leaked runs, particularly at the death. He finished the season with a bowling average of 20.80 and an economy rate of 9.18, which, while not terrible, is high by IPL standards. With ongoing fitness issues, it would be difficult to rely on him consistently.