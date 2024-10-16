1 . Pele - 7

1

Pele, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, catapulted to stardom through his exceptional performances for Santos and the Brazilian national team. At the tender age of 18, he led his country to their inaugural World Cup triumph in 1958, etching his name in history by scoring in the final and becoming the first teenager to achieve such a feat on the grandest stage of them all.

While many footballers strive their entire careers to win a single World Cup, Pele accomplished the remarkable feat of securing three World Cup titles with Brazil, a record that remains unmatched to this day. His unparalleled success on the field culminated in him being honored with the prestigious FIFA Player of the Century award in 2000, solidifying his status as a true legend of the sport.