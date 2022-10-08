PKL 2022 day 2: Top 5 players to watch out for in tonight's triple panga in Pro Kabaddi

PKL 2022 day will see a triple panga as plenty of star names takes to the field. Here are the top five players to watch out for in tonight's matches.
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 is back with a bang and what an exciting set of fixtures we have in store for Day 2 as well.
Plenty of star raiders, all-rounders and defenders return tonight for the Triple Panga as Patna Pirates take on Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Giants face off against Tamil Thalaivas, and Bengal Warriors lock horns with Haryana Steelers.
Here are the top five players to look out for on Day 2 of PKL 2022:
1. Maninder Singh
Maninder Singh needs no introduction either to PKL fans, or those who cheer for Bengal Warriors. Maninder is the star raider and the chief architect of the franchise. He has played 101 times in the PKL, recording 1004 raid points in his career so far. With an average raid point score of nearly 9.8, the number do not lie, this man is simply unstoppable.
2. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat
Former Bengaluru Bulls stalwart, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat will be playing in PKL 2022 in the colours of Tamil Thalaivas. Pawan has played 104 matches in his PKL career, amassing 1036 raid points and after a successful spell with the Bulls, the high flyer will be hoping to replicate those good with the Thalaivas as well.
3. Joginder Narwal
Joginder Narwal, the former Dabang Delhi stalwart has been roped in by Haryana Steelers who he will be leading in PKL 2022. Narwal is known for his stunning tackles, the left corner has experience of playing in 101 PKL matches, with 204 tackles points till date.
4. Fazel Atrachali
The once U-Mumba skipper has now shifted base and he will be seen captaining the Puneri Paltan outfit in PKL 2022. Fazel is well renowned for his ankle hold and was the most expensive foreign acquisition in PKL history when the Paltan lavished INR 1.38 crore to acquire the Iranian defender's services.
5. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
Another Iranian defender who is slowly making a big name for himself in PKL, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh was a constant presence in the Patna Pirates set-up last year as they reached the final. A left corner by trade, Shadloui is known for his immaculate tackling and he will be looking to further cement his status as one of the best foreigners in PKL with his performances this season.