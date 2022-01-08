PKL 2021-22: Meet the captains of all 12 teams in the league

With phase one complete, the 12 teams have been fighting to make sure to make it to the top.
Barring individual events, a team event is surely a group effort. However, a lot of the load is on the shoulders of the captain - who is the most key member of any team's roster.
The skipper's title comes with all on-field leadership responsibilities be it in the field of football, cricket or even kabaddi. The planning and execution of a team's tactics heavily depend upon the player holding their commander position.
Now with the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) having started after a 20-month hiatus forced by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the 12 teams have been fighting to make sure to make it to the top.
Being held at the same venue – The Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel, the captains have to ensure, their members are all ready to play under strict bio-bubble rules. Hence, let's take a close look at the captains of each side.
1. Patna Pirates - Prashanth Kumar Rai
One of the underrated raider's - Prashanth Kumar Rai from Karnataka is among the few players who have been part of every Pro Kabaddi season.
However, this is the first time he has taken on a leadership role in the PKL but has experience when it comes to his stateside. It surely is challenging for him to replace Patna's former star Pardeep Narwal as a raider and leader at the camp.
After playing six matches, currently, his side is standing third on the points table with 24 points. Patana has four wins, one loss and one draw to their name.
2. Tamil Thalaivas - Surjeet Singh
Ace defender Surjeet Singh is part of the Chennai-based franchise Tamil Thalaivas and is the first and only defender in the Pro Kabaddi to cross the milestone of 25 High 5s. He recently even reached a milestone of 300 tackle points.
About his captaincy, the right cover defender had earlier captained Bengal Warriors in two consecutive playoff finishes before he joined Puneri Paltan as the skipper.
As far as his team is concerned, they are placed fourth on the table with 22 points after seven games. They have won twice, lost once but have four games drawn and will be looking to have a winning game in their account.
3. Gujarat Giants - Sunil Kumar
This is Sunil Kumar's third season as the captain of the Gujarat Giants and under his leadership, his side had reached the PKL finals in 2018 where they were defeated by Bengaluru Bulls.
The right cover defender, however, had a forgettable previous campaign as a captain and as an individual. However, this season could see a change in things.
Currently, after six games, the Giants are on the 9th spot with 14 points to their name. They only have one win while they lost three and have tied two games this season so far.
4. Jaipur Pink Panthers - Deepak Hooda
The current Indian captain Deepak Niwas Hooda was retained by inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers for this season as well.
The skipper has vast experience when it comes to leading a side as he had held the helm for Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan earlier. The star all-rounder is also a fan favourite in Rajasthan and had led the stateside to a bronze medal finish.
Currently, the Jaipur outfit is placed seventh with 18 points on the table. They have won three and lost four games so far.
5. UP Yoddha - Nitesh Kumar
The 24-year-old Nitesh Kumar is currently leading the UP Yoddha in the Pro Kabaddi League. He had a stellar captaincy debut season previously.
The Yoddhas had managed to qualify for the playoff round and the captain had scored whopping 75 tackle points making him the third-best defender of the season.
In the ongoing season, his side is placed 10th with 14 points to their name. The side has won only one game and lost three with two games tied.
6. Dabang Delhi KC - Joginder Narwal
Dabang Delhi KC fortunes changed drastically since the veteran Joginder Narwal took over the captaincy. He is managing a squad that already has many acclaimed leaders like Manjeet Chhillar, Ajay Thakur, Sandeep Narwal and Jeeva Kumar.
The 39-year-old veteran has played leadership roles many times in his lengthy career and currently, his side is unbeaten so far. Delhi is in the second position on the points table, having registered four victories and two ties from six matches.
7. Telugu Titans - Rohit Kumar
Former Pro Kabaddi winning Bengaluru Bulls' captain Rohit Kumar was roped in by Telugu Titans franchise this season. Rohit had clinched the PKL trophy with Bengaluru Bulls in 2018 and replaced Abozar Mighani as the skipper of the Yellow Brigade.
Although Rohit's role at Titans wasn't that different from Bengaluru, his form this season is not up to the mark. His side is right down in the points table after six matches. They haven't won a single match so far and wne ton to ose four and draw two games.
8. Bengal Warriors - Maninder Singh
Bengal Warriors were eying a successful defence of their Pro Kabaddi League title under Maninder Singh. He was promoted as the captain of the Warriors after the departure of Surjeet. In this season, they have won three and lost four games so far.
However, things are not currently looking good for them as they are placed eighth with 17 points to their name. Maninder had led Bengal to the runner-up finish in the league stage but missed the final due to a shoulder injury.
9. Puneri Paltan - Nitin Tomar
Former UP Yoddha captain Nitin Tomar was roped in by Puneri Paltan and also made his captaincy comeback after the gap of two seasons. The 21-year-old macho defender Vishal Bharadwaj is serving the Pune-based franchise as the vice-captain.
As far as the team is concerned, they need to buckle up as they are placed 11th with 11 points on the table. They have won two games but lost five matches.
10. U Mumba - Fazel Atrachali
Fazel Atrachali is enjoying a decent PKL career as a captain and has led his team to the playoff round three out of three times including a final defeat with Gujarat Giants.
U Mumba was forced out from the Semifinals of the 2019 PKL campaign where the Iranian Sultan bagged the defender of the season honour. Currently, the Mumbai side is placed fifth with 20 points. They have won two, lost one and have three draws after the six matches they played.
11. Bengaluru Bulls - Pawan Sehrawat
Bengaluru Bulls had started their campaign without Rohit Kumar for the first time since season four. However, they found a new hero in Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, who stepped up for the challenge.
Now under his captaincy, the Bengaluru side is leading the point table with 28 points after playing seven matches. They won five and lost and drew and game each.
12. Haryana Steelers - Vikash Kandola
Haryana Steelers' team management announced Vikash Kandola as their skipper for this new season in replacement of Dharmaraj Cheralathan.
The side is currently placed sixth on the points table under his captaincy as they earned 20 points after playing seven matches. They won three, lost three and have a one draw match to their name.