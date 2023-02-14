Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth

Check pictures of the premium hotel in Dubai currently home to Cristiano Ronaldo.
On January 3, Cristiano Ronaldo officially joined the Saudi Arabian football club 'Al Nassr'. The Portuguese superstar will earn approximately £173million-a-year with Al Nassr. Here's a peak inside the ultra-luxurious hotel of Riyadh, The Four Seasons hotel, which is currently the home of Cristiano Ronaldo:
1. Ronaldo moves to Saudi
Cristiano Ronaldo and his family moved to Saudi Arabia in January. (Photo: Instagram)
2. Celebrity family
Ronaldo, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their five children became the talk of the town since they moved to Riyadh. (Photo: Instagram)
3. Living in hotel
Ronaldo is currently living a spectacular life as the couple and their entourage occupies 17 suites at The Four Seasons hotel at the 267-metre tall Kingdom Centre. (Photo: Instagram)
4. Net worth
Ronalso's combined monthly bill for these suites is reportedly around £250,000. (Photo: Instagram)
5. Cristiano Ronaldo's matches for Al Nassr
So far, Ronaldo has played two matches for Al Nassar. (Photo: Instagram)