Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth

Check pictures of the premium hotel in Dubai currently home to Cristiano Ronaldo.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Feb 14, 2023, 07:34 PM IST

On January 3, Cristiano Ronaldo officially joined the Saudi Arabian football club 'Al Nassr'. The Portuguese superstar will earn approximately £173million-a-year with Al Nassr.  Here's a peak inside the ultra-luxurious hotel of Riyadh, The Four Seasons hotel, which is currently the home of Cristiano Ronaldo: 

1. Ronaldo moves to Saudi

Ronaldo moves to Saudi
1/5

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family moved to Saudi Arabia in January. (Photo: Instagram)

 

2. Celebrity family

Celebrity family
2/5

Ronaldo, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their five children became the talk of the town since they moved to Riyadh. (Photo: Instagram)

 

3. Living in hotel

Living in hotel
3/5

Ronaldo is currently living a spectacular life as the couple and their entourage occupies 17 suites at The Four Seasons hotel at the 267-metre tall Kingdom Centre. (Photo: Instagram)

 

4. Net worth

Net worth
4/5

Ronalso's combined monthly bill for these suites is reportedly around £250,000. (Photo: Instagram)

 

5. Cristiano Ronaldo's matches for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's matches for Al Nassr
5/5

So far, Ronaldo has played two matches for Al Nassar. (Photo: Instagram)

 

