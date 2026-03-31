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PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Step inside Shubman Gill’s stunning Rs 3.2 crore Punjab home featuring modern design, spacious interiors and garden

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Step inside Shubman Gill’s stunning Rs 3.2 crore Punjab

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CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Step inside Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Rs 8 crore luxurious home with elegant decor, cosy living spaces and scenic balcony views

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PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Step inside Shubman Gill’s stunning Rs 3.2 crore Punjab home featuring modern design, spacious interiors and garden

Ahead of GT vs PBKS, have a look inside skipper Shubman Gill, who owns a stunning Rs 3.2 crore house in Punjab. The spacious and beautifully designed home reflects his elegant style and offers a perfect blend of modern luxury and warm family living.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 31, 2026, 04:31 PM IST

1.Grand exterior view:

Grand exterior view:
1

Shubman Gill’s luxurious house in Punjab is surrounded by open green space, giving it a peaceful and royal feel. The large white bungalow stands out with its elegant design and spacious lawn, perfect for relaxation and outdoor activities. This luxurious Rs 3.2 crore house in Fazilka, Punjab, is a perfect blend of modern design, elegant interiors and serene living.

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2.Modern and stylish interiors:

Modern and stylish interiors:
2

The house's interiors are modern and well-designed, with a clean, minimal look. The living area includes stylish furniture, soft lighting and a large TV setup, creating a comfortable and classy environment. Every bedroom, particularly the master suite, offers a serene retreat with deep blue walls, wooden details and a walk-in closet blending luxury with comfort.

3.Cosy outdoor gatherings:

Cosy outdoor gatherings:
3

The house also has a beautiful outdoor space where family and friends can gather. The bonfire setup shown in the image highlights warm evenings, making it a perfect place for celebrations and memorable moments. The space shows that Gill’s personal taste is rooted in simplicity, ambition and class.

4.Style and personality:

Style and personality:
4

Shubman Gill’s home reflects his elegant yet simple personality. From casual lounge areas to well-decorated corners with personal memorabilia, the house combines modern aesthetics with comfort. Shubman’s bathrooms resemble luxury spas, with soft grey tiles, minimalist vanities and soothing ambient lighting combining comfort with everyday elegance.

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5.Family moments at home:

Family moments at home:
5

Shubman Gill is seen enjoying relaxed moments with his family in a bright, spacious living room. The room features large windows letting in natural light, a cosy sofa set and modern decor elements. In the house, a dedicated trophy wall, museum, and gym include high-end treadmills, resistance equipment and a yoga space.

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