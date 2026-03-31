PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Step inside Shubman Gill’s stunning Rs 3.2 crore Punjab home featuring modern design, spacious interiors and garden

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Anshika Pandey | Mar 31, 2026, 04:31 PM IST
1.Grand exterior view:
Shubman Gill’s luxurious house in Punjab is surrounded by open green space, giving it a peaceful and royal feel. The large white bungalow stands out with its elegant design and spacious lawn, perfect for relaxation and outdoor activities. This luxurious Rs 3.2 crore house in Fazilka, Punjab, is a perfect blend of modern design, elegant interiors and serene living.
2.Modern and stylish interiors:
The house's interiors are modern and well-designed, with a clean, minimal look. The living area includes stylish furniture, soft lighting and a large TV setup, creating a comfortable and classy environment. Every bedroom, particularly the master suite, offers a serene retreat with deep blue walls, wooden details and a walk-in closet blending luxury with comfort.
3.Cosy outdoor gatherings:
The house also has a beautiful outdoor space where family and friends can gather. The bonfire setup shown in the image highlights warm evenings, making it a perfect place for celebrations and memorable moments. The space shows that Gill’s personal taste is rooted in simplicity, ambition and class.
4.Style and personality:
Shubman Gill’s home reflects his elegant yet simple personality. From casual lounge areas to well-decorated corners with personal memorabilia, the house combines modern aesthetics with comfort. Shubman’s bathrooms resemble luxury spas, with soft grey tiles, minimalist vanities and soothing ambient lighting combining comfort with everyday elegance.
Also read: Viral video: Sonu Nigam recalls Karachi 2004 concert blast, says 'mujhpe attack hua, bachaya bhi Pakistani ne' - Watch
5.Family moments at home:
Shubman Gill is seen enjoying relaxed moments with his family in a bright, spacious living room. The room features large windows letting in natural light, a cosy sofa set and modern decor elements. In the house, a dedicated trophy wall, museum, and gym include high-end treadmills, resistance equipment and a yoga space.