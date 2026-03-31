PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Step inside Shubman Gill’s stunning Rs 3.2 crore Punjab home featuring modern design, spacious interiors and garden

1 . Grand exterior view:

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Shubman Gill’s luxurious house in Punjab is surrounded by open green space, giving it a peaceful and royal feel. The large white bungalow stands out with its elegant design and spacious lawn, perfect for relaxation and outdoor activities. This luxurious Rs 3.2 crore house in Fazilka, Punjab, is a perfect blend of modern design, elegant interiors and serene living.