Paris Paralympics 2024: India's top medal contenders

The Indian contingent fell short of securing a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, instead clinching five silvers and one bronze. Despite this, India managed to secure a total of six medals and finished 71st in the overall leaderboard. As the attention now turns to the Paralympics, there are several key athletes from the Indian contingent that deserve recognition. Keep an eye out for these talented individuals as they compete on the world stage.
1. Sheetal Devi: Para-archery
The 17-year-old comes from Kishtwar in Jammu and has been making a name for herself in para-archery recently. She won two gold medals in the individual compound and mixed team compound events at the 2022 Asian Para Games. Additionally, she grabbed a silver in the doubles compound event. With this success under her belt, she is heading into the Paris Games feeling confident and ready to take on the competition.
2. Mandeep Kaur: Para-badminton
The 28-year-old para-badminton star really stood out at the 2022 World Championships, winning the bronze in the women's singles category. She also took third place in both the women's doubles and mixed doubles at the recent World Cup in Pattaya.
3. Avani Lekhara: Para-shooting
The 22-year-old para-shooter had an amazing performance at the Paralympic Games, making history by winning a gold medal in the 10m air rifle SH1 event and also securing a bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event. She also claimed another gold medal in the 10m air rifle event at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.
4. Suyash Jadhav: Para-swimming
The para-swimmer competes in the 50m freestyle, 100m backstroke, and 200m individual medley events. He had an impressive performance at the Asian Para Games in Jakarta in 2018, winning a gold in the 50m butterfly - S7 (6-7) and also grabbing bronze medals in the 200m individual medley and 50m freestyle events.
5. Harvinder Singh: Para-archery
The 33-year-old para-archer from Kaithal impressed everyone at the Tokyo Paralympics by clinching a bronze medal in the individual recurve open event. He showed his skills once again at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou last year, winning another bronze in the doubles recurve event.
6. Manasi Joshi: Para-badminton
The badminton player has won seven medals at the World Championships and has also finished on the podium three times at the Asian Games. She even reached the top of the women's singles rankings in 2022 for a short period.
7. Mona Agarwal: Para-shooting
The 37-year-old para shooter specializes in competing in the women's 10m air rifle SH1 category. She is heading into the Paris Paralympics after winning a gold medal in the World Cup held earlier this year in Korea.
8. Sumit Antil: Para-athletics
Sumit Antil, the gold medalist in the men's F64 javelin throw at Tokyo 2020, is not only a two-time world champion but also holds the world record in his category. With his exceptional skills and past victories, Antil is definitely a top contender for the gold in Paris.