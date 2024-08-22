Paris Paralympics 2024: India's top medal contenders

The Indian contingent fell short of securing a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, instead clinching five silvers and one bronze. Despite this, India managed to secure a total of six medals and finished 71st in the overall leaderboard. As the attention now turns to the Paralympics, there are several key athletes from the Indian contingent that deserve recognition. Keep an eye out for these talented individuals as they compete on the world stage.