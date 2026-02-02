FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

Pakistan to forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events

From the 1996 ODI World Cup to the 2003 edition and the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup, multiple ICC matches were boycotted or forfeited due to security and political reasons. These decisions left a lasting impact on tournament results.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 02, 2026, 04:26 PM IST

1.1996 ODI World Cup - SL vs Australia

1996 ODI World Cup - SL vs Australia
1

Australia refused to play their match against Sri Lanka during the 1996 ODI World Cup. The decision was taken due to security concerns, as matches in Sri Lanka were considered unsafe at the time. The tournament rules allowed Sri Lanka to receive complete points because they had not played, which helped them advance to the next round.

2.1996 ODI World Cup - SL vs West Indies

1996 ODI World Cup - SL vs West Indies
2

The West Indies team forfeited their 1996 World Cup match against Sri Lanka because of safety concerns. The second walkover match provided Sri Lanka with better competition standings, while it became one of the tournament's most discussed events.

3.2003 ODI World Cup - Zimbabwe vs England

2003 ODI World Cup - Zimbabwe vs England
3

At the 2003 ODI World Cup, England forfeited their match against Zimbabwe. The players of England expressed their security concerns about travelling to Zimbabwe because of political problems known to the officials. Zimbabwe received match points because they did not need to compete in the game.

4.2003 ODI World Cup - Kenya vs New Zealand

2003 ODI World Cup - Kenya vs New Zealand
4

The 2003 World Cup match between New Zealand and Kenya, which New Zealand forfeited, resulted in a major boycott. The walkover gave Kenya an advantage, which helped them reach the semi-finals of their historic run because security concerns remained the main reason for the match suspension.

Also read: T20 World Cup crisis deepens: BCCI backs ICC, will Pakistan Cricket Board be banned?

5.2026 T20 World Cup - Pakistan vs India

2026 T20 World Cup - Pakistan vs India
5

Pakistan will forfeit its match against India in the 2026 T20 World Cup because of political conflicts and scheduling problems. The move has sparked widespread debate among fans, as India vs Pakistan matches are among the most anticipated games in world cricket.

