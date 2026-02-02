Pakistan to forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events

Gold price falls 25%, silver 40% from record highs: What's driving the crash in precious metals?
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 3: Rani Mukerji's threequel stays steady in opening weekend despite Border 2 mania
After calling Dhurandhar 'sinister', Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal takes this action, makes her Instagram...
Shekhar Kapur reviews Dhurandhar, says this person deserves 'all the praise', it's neither Ranveer Singh, nor Akshaye Khanna, but...
Delhi school fee law not to be implemented this year, Rekha Gupta govt tells Supreme Court
Is Pakistan losing its war in Balochistan? BLA's pitched battles signal dangerous shift
What is Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama? Tibetan leader's album that earned him Grammy, here's where you can hear it
Top 10 hair transplant doctors: Surgeons redefining modern hair restoration
LMIL outlines multi-state investment roadmap following strategic engagements at World Economic Forum Davos-Klosters 2026
Viral video: Kareena Kapoor enjoys ISPL with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur; actress gives major hangover of Jab We Met's Geet, fans react
SPORTS
Anshika Pandey | Feb 02, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
1.1996 ODI World Cup - SL vs Australia
Australia refused to play their match against Sri Lanka during the 1996 ODI World Cup. The decision was taken due to security concerns, as matches in Sri Lanka were considered unsafe at the time. The tournament rules allowed Sri Lanka to receive complete points because they had not played, which helped them advance to the next round.
2.1996 ODI World Cup - SL vs West Indies
The West Indies team forfeited their 1996 World Cup match against Sri Lanka because of safety concerns. The second walkover match provided Sri Lanka with better competition standings, while it became one of the tournament's most discussed events.
3.2003 ODI World Cup - Zimbabwe vs England
At the 2003 ODI World Cup, England forfeited their match against Zimbabwe. The players of England expressed their security concerns about travelling to Zimbabwe because of political problems known to the officials. Zimbabwe received match points because they did not need to compete in the game.
4.2003 ODI World Cup - Kenya vs New Zealand
The 2003 World Cup match between New Zealand and Kenya, which New Zealand forfeited, resulted in a major boycott. The walkover gave Kenya an advantage, which helped them reach the semi-finals of their historic run because security concerns remained the main reason for the match suspension.
Also read: T20 World Cup crisis deepens: BCCI backs ICC, will Pakistan Cricket Board be banned?
5.2026 T20 World Cup - Pakistan vs India
Pakistan will forfeit its match against India in the 2026 T20 World Cup because of political conflicts and scheduling problems. The move has sparked widespread debate among fans, as India vs Pakistan matches are among the most anticipated games in world cricket.