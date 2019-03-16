Padma Awards: Sunil Chhetri, Gautam Gambhir conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind

Here is the list of five sports personalities who received the prestigious award on 16 March.
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, and Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri were among the many who received the Padma Awards from President Ram Nath Kovind on 16 March in Rashtrapati Bhavan for their contribution to the field of sports.
This year, 112 Padma awards, including four Padma Vibhushan, 14 Padma Bhushan and 94 Padma Shri, were announced on Republic Day.
Twenty-one of the awardees are women, 11 foreigners/non-resident Indian/Person of Indian-origin/Overseas citizen of India, three posthumous awardees and one transgender person.
Sports personalities who have received this prestigious award on March 11 were: Harika Dronavalli, chess player; Sharath Kamal, table tennis player; Bajrang Punia, freestyle wrestler and Ajay Thakur, captain of Indian Kabaddi team.
Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
The Awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities – art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, and many more.
1. Padma Shri Gautam Gambhir - Cricket
President Kovind presented the Padma Shri Award to Shri Gautam Gambhir for Sports. A former cricketer and leading batsmen of the Indian team, Gambhir played a critical role in India winning the T20 Cricket World Cup 2007 and World Cup 2011.
Between 2007 and 2011, Gambhir had stamped his name in bold letters in the history of Indian cricket as one of the best left-handed batsmen to have played for India across all formats.
(Image: PTI)
2. Padma Shri Sunil Chhetri - Football
President Kovind presented the Padma Shri Award to Shri Sunil Chhetri for Sports. The Indian football skipper led the Blue Tigers successfully in 2018 to clinch the Inter-Continental Cup and then into the AFC Asian Cup 2019.
Chhetri had even surpassed Argentinian star Lionel Messi to become one of the highest active international goal-scorers. He scored a whopping 67 goals. The captain has also won three Nehru Cups (2007, 2009, 2012), an AFC Challenge Cup (2012), and two SAFF Championships (2011, 2016) in his spectacular career.
(Image: PTI)
3. Padma Bhushan Bachendri Pal - Mountaineer
President Kovind presented the Padma Bhushan Award to Ms Bachendri Pal for Sports. She is the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest and is widely recognised for her pioneering role in mountaineering and adventure sports, especially for women.
She was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian award, in 1984.
(Image: PTI)
4. Padma Shri Bombayla Devi Laishram - Archer
President Kovind presented the Padma Shri Award to Smt Laishram Bombayla Devi for Sports. She is the only woman archer who represented India in three consecutive Olympic Games - Beijing Olympics 2008, London Olympics 2012 and Rio Olympics 2016.
(Image: PTI)
5. Padma Shri Prashanti Singh - Basketball
President Kovind presented the Padma Shri Award to Ms Prashanti Singh for Sports. Singh is the captain of Indian women's basketball team. She has represented the country for over a decade.
She was also honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2017 by the Department of Sports in India.
(Image: Twitter)