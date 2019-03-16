Padma Awards: Sunil Chhetri, Gautam Gambhir conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind

Here is the list of five sports personalities who received the prestigious award on 16 March.

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, and Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri were among the many who received the Padma Awards from President Ram Nath Kovind on 16 March in Rashtrapati Bhavan for their contribution to the field of sports.

This year, 112 Padma awards, including four Padma Vibhushan, 14 Padma Bhushan and 94 Padma Shri, were announced on Republic Day.

Twenty-one of the awardees are women, 11 foreigners/non-resident Indian/Person of Indian-origin/Overseas citizen of India, three posthumous awardees and one transgender person.

Sports personalities who have received this prestigious award on March 11 were: Harika Dronavalli, chess player; Sharath Kamal, table tennis player; Bajrang Punia, freestyle wrestler and Ajay Thakur, captain of Indian Kabaddi team.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities – art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, and many more.

